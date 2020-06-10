EntertainmentTech NewsSocial NetworksTikTOk
Updated:

Zynn: Tiktok's rival who pays to watch his videos

By Brian Adam
This is how Zynn works, the rival of Tik Tok that pays its users to watch their videos and invite friends to join the app.

How much does Zynn pay to see her videos? * Photo: Writing

It’s basically the same thing, but this one gives you money when you watch their videos. Were you looking for an extra income because your salary does not pay you to pay your bills? We talk to you how Zynn, the rival TikTok app, works.

This app was developed by Kuaishou, of Chinese origin, and is quite similar to the popular application for sharing funny videos in a few seconds, but unlike Tik Tok, Zynn pays you to register and see the content that is circulating, which basically They are short music videos, as you invite your friends to join.

We could say that due to the great success of Tik Tok, Zynn could easily take the throne from him because if so far it has had such acceptance, imagine receiving money in exchange for doing the same thing you love doing so much just for entertainment.

How much money does Zynn pay?
The app pays when we invite new friends to use it, up to $ 20 each on the condition that they are active within the app, so it would be wise to direct efforts where it is most worthwhile and not send invitations to people who they will ignore the requests.

