Zynn: Tiktok’s rival who pays to watch his videos

This is how Zynn works, the rival of Tik Tok that pays its users to watch their videos and invite friends to join the app.
It’s basically the same thing, but this one gives you money when you watch their videos. Were you looking for an extra income because your salary does not pay you to pay your bills? We talk to you how Zynn, the rival TikTok app, works.
We could say that due to the great success of Tik Tok, Zynn could easily take the throne from him because if so far it has had such acceptance, imagine receiving money in exchange for doing the same thing you love doing so much just for entertainment.
The app pays when we invite new friends to use it, up to $ 20 each on the condition that they are active within the app, so it would be wise to direct efforts where it is most worthwhile and not send invitations to people who they will ignore the requests.