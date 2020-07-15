Latest news
Zimbabwe initiates a quixotic war against the modern economy

By Brian Adam
Zimbabwe is experimenting with an absurd monetary theory rather than a modern one. By blaming the stock market and telephone payment systems for the currency crash, the government overlooks its addiction to printing money. The interference in both things accentuates the country's problems.

Contrary to all logic, the Zimbabwe stock market is the place to go in difficult times. Due to the considerable devaluation of the national dollar this year, which shoots up the cost of imports and increases inflation to more than 750%, the activity of the Harare Stock Exchange multiplied almost eightfold because people launched into anything that could keep its value. President Emmerson Mnangagwa knows that rising stock prices are a sign that he is doing very poorly.

This explains the strange suspension of the stock market in June by the Government. This month he went further by threatening to oust Old Mutual from the financial system. As it is listed in Harare and London, the shares of this South African insurer provide insight into the real value of the Zimbabwean currency, which has plummeted since its introduction in 2017 on par with the dollar. Mnangagwa's other black beasts are telecommunications companies' mobile payment systems, which accounted for 80% of transactions, until the government imposed a ban in June and threatened to introduce its own payment platform. The networks allow customers to buy and sell goods using prepaid credits, so Mnangagwa's suggestion that they are creating large amounts of new money is meaningless. For that, you have to look closer to home. In May, the central bank said it needed to issue higher-value bills to tackle liquidity shortages. The coin immediately lost half of its black market value.

These misdirected attacks have serious consequences. Stock market attacks weaken confidence and encourage more people to withdraw funds from the country. As money and people leave, the currency only goes in one direction.

