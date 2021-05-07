Zero Flocks Given: Hilarious TikTok Images Show Sassy Seagull Refusing To Give In For Gardai In Portobello

The TikTok images that have gone viral show the hilarious moment when a Dublin seagull refuses to give in to the frustrated gardai.

The bizarre clip shows the sassy seagull preventing a Garda pickup from moving on a highway in the Portobello area.

The video was shot in February, but has gained traction on social media in recent days, racking up 600,000 views so far.

In the clip, the stubborn seagull finds himself in the middle of a busy Dublin road and blocks a Garda van in the process.

Gardai even tried to push the gull out of the way, but they had no chance of making it move.

The seagull refused to give up, leaving the officers no choice but to pick up the bird and leave it in the canal.

The hilarious video is captioned: “Five Gardai called to deal with a suspicious seagull on the channel.”

