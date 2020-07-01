 sd
Yump: a Spanish application to skip the line when ordering food in local

By Brian Adam
In these COVID-19 times, reservations to make any type of order and queues are the order of the day. A team of Spanish developers has created Yump, an application with the purpose of skipping the tails when picking up the food that we have ordered somewhere.

We are going to tell you how the application works, what its expansion plans are and what it offers to consumers. In short, it is a good initiative that is having quite remarkable acceptance.

This is how Yump works

Yump Interface1

The Yump interface is quite careful. We have the main section of ‘Explora’, in which appear the restaurants and venues that are close to us. We can click on any of them to see the menu, in the style of Just Eat or Glovo. Once we are clear about what we want to order, we can make the payment through the application in a few seconds.

Yump is not an app to order at home. It is designed so that, when we want or have to collect locally, we do not have to stand in line

The difference is that here we do not make home orders. What we do is pay for the food that we are going to collect and save the line when we go for it. This is to avoid crowds and waiting in establishments.

Apart from this, the application reward users using a point system that we can later change for free products. It is striking that we can share our activity with the app so that people know where and what we have bought. This will give us an idea of ​​the products and restaurants that work best in the city in which we are located.

At the moment Jump, It is a new project that is working in Seville and that has arrived in Madrid today. However, it is promised that it will end up reaching more cities in our country.

Yump

