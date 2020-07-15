Yum China can improve its valuation in Hong Kong

Yum China's low valuation should get a boost in Hong Kong. The $ 19 billion company, which manages the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands on the Chinese mainland, is considering a secondary issue of shares in the city, Reuters reports, citing sources. The sharp fall in their titles has been blamed on the tension in relations between China and the United States. A move east could help eliminate the discount from their counterparts.

Selling fried chicken and local dishes has been big business for Yum. Last year it generated $ 8.8 billion in sales and opened approximately 1,000 restaurants, bringing the total to more than 9,000. Although the pandemic forced 35% of stores to close, 99% were open again in late April, and their shares have traded to all-time highs since then.

Still, Yum's shares remain cheap at 25 times expected earnings for 2021, according to Refinitiv data. Starbucks, with a major business in the People's Republic growing at more or less the same speed, is valued at 28 times. Pizza Hut's sluggish sales don't help, but Yum has also been hit harder than others by negative views related to a bill to exclude Chinese companies from the stock market that don't comply with national accounting oversight regulations.

With the move to Hong Kong, CEO Joey Wat could get the company to compare itself to its new counterparts like the Haidilao hotpot chain, which is trading at roughly 40 times its earnings. Alibaba's valuation has increased future earnings from 22 to 27 times since it launched a secondary issue. NetEase and JD.com have also experienced huge increases.

Although only so-called new economy companies qualify for these Hong Kong quotes, Yum should be able to fit the profile. Its KFC and Pizza Hut apps have more than 240 million members, generating almost half of its sales. Everything indicates that they are already licking their lips.

