Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

On March 24, 2020, it reached digital stores around the world Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolutionfrom the hands of Konami and Other Ocean for PC (on the digital distribution platform Steam), PS4 and Xbox One. It is a upgrade of the video game that was released in August 2019 on the Nintendo Switch (and analyzed by our partner Sergio C. González), which, in turn, was an update of the Legacy of the Duelist Original, released in 2015 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and in 2016 on PC. Although this seems gibberish to you, it is really simple. Then we leave you with our analysis of Link Evolution:

The title screen shows different emblematic monsters of the saga

As we have said in the first paragraph of this analysis, we are before the definitive version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist. The roadmap for this video game has been as follows:

2015 : Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist is released on PS4 and Xbox One in digital format

: Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist is released on PS4 and Xbox One in digital format 2016 : Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist is released on Steam in digital format

: Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist is released on Steam in digital format 2019 : Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is released on Nintendo Switch in digital and physical format

: Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is released on Nintendo Switch in digital and physical format 2020: Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is released on Steam, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in digital format



All the famous characters from all the sagas are here; Yugi and Kaiba could not be less

Needless to say, on the Nintendo Switch there has been a relaunch of the game as such but can be updated to this latest version completely free of charge by means of a patch. However, For PC, PS4 and Xbox One players who already had the original Legacy of the Duelist, there is no benefit whatsoever, as this Link Evolution is considered a fully independent video game. although in broad strokes it is the same game but with more content.

Changes and news in Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution 2020



The tagline "Link Evolution" is not accidental; Invocations by Enlace are the great novelty compared to the original of 2015

Now that we have the cards on the table (sorry for the bad joke), let's go into a bit of detail, especially for the novice, what is the TCG of Yu-Gi-Oh! and that differences and news There is in this latest version of Link Evolution with respect to the one already seen on Switch in 2019.

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a card game for two players in which the following rules exist:

Each player has a deck of cards of between 40 and 60 cards , and you can only have three copies of the same letter per deck (sometimes less, depending on official lists of prohibited and limited cards).

of , and per deck (sometimes less, depending on official lists of prohibited and limited cards). There are three types of letters: monsters , letters magic and letters trap .

, letters and letters . In turn, the players unfold in the corresponding part of the countryside the letters and carry out the actions they deem necessary.

the letters and carry out the actions they deem necessary. Each player starts the game with 8,000 LP (life points); to win we must reduce the opponent's life to 0, make you run out of letters, or we can win with alternative victory conditions and specific to a card or series of them (such as having the five pieces of Exodia in hand).

This series of simple rules makes both the card game itself and Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution a title that follows the philosophy promoted by Quake III Arena at the time: "easy to play, hard to master". That is to say; learning to play is easy, but mastering complex strategies with which to overwhelm our rival takes a long time. And this is part of the charm of the genre of collectible card games. Although, yes, when learning to play, the different tutorials help a lot that there are for the different existing game mechanics. What if: as it happened in the original, in this we can also play the single player mode with super illegal decks that will allow us to annihilate our opponent. This way we will better understand why letters like Yata-Garasu they have been banned for more than fifteen years.



The deck editor allows us to use illegal cards (like the infamous Pot of Greed) to use without restrictions in single player mode

This new 2020 version of the game brings a handful of new letters (the total is more than 10,000) not seen in any version before, and updates the video game with the real life card game until April 2020. In fact, this is another of its great novelties: Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution brings with it the 2020 Master Rules (This video game is the first official way to play with these new rules that will be released on April 1) thanks to which Fusion, Synchrony, and XYZ monsters can be summoned back to the main monster zones without the need for a Link monster to target to these areas.

Otherwise, as we say, This is an update to the content of the Switch video game but treated as a new release on the other platforms.. As such it carries exactly the same strengths and weaknesses as before.



The new rules allow us to summon Fusion, Synchrony, XYZ and Pendulum monsters to the main monster zones without the need for a Link monster to target them

At the graphic level we cannot expect much considering the genre to which this video game belongs. The interface is the same as in the 2019 title; somewhat more defined, clear and clean than in 2015. To tell us the story of the different Yu-Gi-Oh! (that go from Duel Monsters until Vrains, this last campaign being a novelty in this version of 2020, and also including all previously released DLC) Official arts of the characters are used. However, some decisions in this regard denote laziness, as the outfits of some of the protagonists do not correspond to those they wore at that time in the manga / anime.

The "scenarios", which are technically game tables, although varied, sin from being inaccurate and poorly worked. Animations when summoning certain emblem monsters such as White Dragon with blue eyes, Talking Decoder or Number 39: Utopia They are fine, although they can be improved.



The store is that bare; it is impossible to know what cards we will get with each pack

The music remains the same as in the original 2015. It's not bad, though it pales in comparison to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, the other great title in this Konami saga for mobile and Steam. The poor selection of tracks doesn't help either; let's consider the fact that a game can be extended up to 15 or 20 minutes, and listening to this time the same audio track that lasts 3 at the most tires sooner than later.

Focusing again on the game itself, we have enough single player content, although to create a custom deck we will have to invest many hours. And behold one of the big problems that Legacy of the Duelist has: we don't know what cards we will get from each pack we can buy, so that there is no way within the video game itself to know if we are investing our digital money efficiently. To avoid pulling our hair out, we must resort to fan-created tools like TheCardHub. In Duel Links this does not happenBecause the player is informed of the exact content of each package, including how many envelopes remain to be opened, how many copies of each card remain to be drawn in the lot, and we are even given the possibility to restart the lot if we have already obtained everything we have wanted from him.



Some animations of certain monsters, although upgradeable, are still spectacular. Exodia, ANNIHILY !!!

Given the creating custom decks is part of the game, and is essential if we want to have a chance in the unforgiving online mode, it remains incomprehensible that this definitive version of Legacy of the Duelist continues to have this very serious defect, especially when in Duel Links (it is not from the same developers, but it is still a Yu-Gi-Oh! game after all) this does not happen. From this we understand that what there is is lack of will, or proper planning.

Some kind of crossplay. The occasion was perfect for it, since with this launch all versions are compared in terms of content.



Translation has improved; Here in the original it said, as is, "Your friend made a costly mistake of dueling against me. And now, I'm afraid he's paying the final price."

To finish, we must say that the Spanish translation is perfect … in the letters, both in their names and in the text regarding their effects. It is all taken as is from the real card game. In-game translation (the story mode dialogues) have small misprints, although most of them have been corrected with respect to the original, where there were some insane cases. An improvement in this regard.

THE BEST It is the Yu-Gi-Oh! more complete; the entire history of the saga and more than 10,000 cards

On Nintendo Switch there is a free update that improves it to this new version

It is updated regarding TGC; brings with it the Master Rules of April 2020

Includes multiple tutorials to learn how to play correctly

Playing the single player mode with illegal decks is tremendously fun

Includes all previously released DLC WORST The presentation is still improvable; pales compared to Duel Links

There is no kind of crossplay

If we already have Legacy of the Duelist on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, it's time to checkout again

CONCLUSION Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is a good Yu-Gi-Oh! which is not as polished as it deserves. He makes rookie mistakes, and carries incomprehensibly unresolved issues since the base version launched in 2015. However, his immense amount of content, and the fact that he's up-to-date with real-life JCC rules make it a pretty attractive product, especially for veteran players. This is the Yu-Gi-Oh! most complete to date, but not for it is the best.