Ys Memories of Celceta for PS4 Review: the JRPG released on PS Vita is back

Ys is an anthology series so tangled that anyone would struggle to tell it clearly and concisely. This is because, although the brand narrates exclusively of the travels made by the famous adventurer Adol Christin, the various episodes of the franchise have not been published in chronological order. Just think that the recent Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (for all the details we suggest you to recover our review of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana) is actually the sixth incarnation of the saga or even the seventh, in case the forgettable is counted episode zero Ys Origin. The case of Ys IV, however, is the most absurd of all, since they exist three versions of the game and only the third can be considered truly canonical. As far back as 1993, in fact, Nihon Falcom commissioned the realization of the action RPG to two different software houses, outlining only the narrative plot of the product. Consequently, Ys IV: Mask of the Sun and Ys IV: The Dawn of Ys were united only by the plot, which however had some too many contradictions.

When the Japanese company, starting from the first half of the 2000s, finally decided to put its longest-running brand in order and "reimagine" the most mistreated episodes, Ys: The Oath in Felghana and Ys: Memories of Celceta they replaced respectively the various versions already on the market of Ys III and IV, ending an endless series of narrative inconsistencies and adding several unpublished details to the characterization of the protagonist. Eight years after the debut on PS Vita, and in the name of the renewed interest of the western public towards the Falcom home brand, Ys: Memories of Celceta is preparing to finally arrive on PlayStation 4 with an honest remastered and for more equipped than the much requested original dubbing in Japanese. So are you ready to recall Adol's "fourth" venture with us?

In search of lost memories

The story narrated in Ys: Memories of Celceta begins with the most abused and obvious of the clichés: after having recklessly entered the Great Forest of Celceta, from which it is rumored that no one has ever returned, the brave adventurer Adol Christin has somehow emerged in the streets of Casnan City, but not before having completely lost my memory. Rightly bewildered and unable even to remember his name, the boy almost immediately runs into the beefy Duren, an informant who claims to have already met him in the past and who volunteers to accompany him on his next adventure.

Despite the problematic situation in which he finds himself, in fact, the stubborn Adol does not hesitate even for a moment to accept the important assignment entrusted to him by the Governor General Griselda: explore and map the Great Forest on behalf of the Romun Empire, so that future expeditions through the vast green area can be successful. Moved by the desire to lay their hands on the coveted reward of thirty million in gold coins and by the possibility of recovering the boy's memories, as well as understanding what actually happened to him, the two unusual mappers enter the Great Forest, aware that this time they may not even return.

Although the trivial narrative premises could make the most experienced fans of the genre turn up their noses, Adol's sudden amnesia is actually an effective gimmick that Nihon Falcom used to explore the swordsman's distant past for the first time.

Examining the spheres of light scattered throughout the Great Celceta Forest, in fact, Adol Christin will recover a portion of his memories and will have flashbacks from time to time that will show players both his childhood and the most recent events. To the delight of historical fans, therefore, the mission undertaken by the duo will shed light not only on the mysterious circumstances that have deprived the boy of memory and on the secret that is hidden among the deadly woods of Celceta, but above all it will reveal tasty and unedited information on the origins and childhood of Adol himself, who in Ys I had long since left his home village.

Able to satisfy both novices and fans of the first hour, the plot of Ys: Memories of Celceta was able to convince us also thanks to the presence of funny moments and sometimes shocking revelations, which punctually alternate for the duration of the campaign. In 25-30 hours necessary to reach the end credits, depending on the time dedicated to secondary activities, there is no shortage of boring dead moments that could favor the premature abandonment of the title, but fortunately the exploratory component, like what happened in the surprising Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, plays a predominant role in stimulating the player's curiosity and keeping him glued to the screen.

Handyman cartographers

As suggested above, exploration is once again one of the most stimulating elements of the package, as the player has the ability to wander and get lost almost always freely within an almost boundless map, as well as full of optional crossroads, hidden treasures, unique opponents and secrets to be revealed.

Structured in several areas punctually connected to each other by corridors where it is possible to set up an encampment and recover the precious life points (which can be restored even by remaining immobile for a short period of time), the Great Forest occasionally presents obstacles from time to time unsurpassed, which is why, like any metroidvania, encourages backtracking and the search for indispensable tools or skills to unlock new paths.

In fact, each character has individual skills: if Adol can interact with the globes of light to retrieve memories and slightly increase his / her statistics, the companion Duren is able to open the locks of the sealed trunks, and so on. The same map of the place, moreover, fills up step by step, which is why the player is promptly encouraged to sift through every single ravine, in the hope of finding lost treasures and reaching the completion percentages necessary to request the generous rewards offered by the Governor General Griselda.

Among fetch quests acceptable in the various human settlements, hunting trips often influenced by the always appreciated day / night cycle that significantly differentiates the local fauna and brings up high-level enemies, the Celceta region is in short full of secondary activities to devote yourself to, maybe even just to temporarily put aside narrative developments and stop to appreciate the landscape.

To facilitate the movement between a map and the other and to avoid that the players, faced with the need to retrace their steps, had to retrace countless areas on foot, in each forest segment was positioned an ancient monument with threefold utility: once activated, the aforementioned allow not only to resort to teleportation, but at the passage of the party they completely cure Adol and companions (even removing the annoying altered states) and act as a respawn point in case the player suffers a premature game over during the battle stages.

Unlike Lacrimosa of Dana, it is not possible to move from any monument to another, since in fact it is necessary that the starting point and the destination have a sculptural work of the same color; nevertheless, this small differentiation does not represent a big obstacle and does not force long backtracking phases, since suitable connecting corridors quickly get around the problem through very short deviations.

Make your way through the woods

As for the combat system, Ys: Memories of Celceta proposes the excellent solution appreciated in the already mentioned Lacrimosa of Dana. Although the playable party includes six characters, the player can field a maximum of three and control one in real time, assigning the management of the teammates to an artificial intelligence that is not too advanced.

If the pressure of the appropriate keys, useful for ordering the supporting actors to adopt a more aggressive or conservative approach, partially compensates for the shortcomings of the AI, the possibility of immediately switching from one character to another facilitates the killing of very difficult enemies and overcoming disadvantageous situations. This is because monsters and fighters are once again divided in three different categories, whose weaknesses and resistances are established through the classic Chinese morra system. If, for example, Adol's Slash-type attacks are ineffective against armored monsters, the fierce Strike-type assaults thwart the defenses of the most burly enemies, while the Pierce-style shots are mostly suitable for killing insects and birds. The continuous exchange, therefore, plays an important strategic factor which, moreover, dispels the monotony and makes you want to master the movesets of all the playable characters.

Also because, despite Adol and the others having a single combo of standard attacks, the level increase guarantees them a wide range of special techniques, whose effectiveness increases with use. The filling of an indicator located in the lower right corner of the screen, then, allows you to resort to the so-called EXTRA Skills, that is, the unique attacks that, like the Mystical Arts of the Tales of series, trap the surrounding enemies in long and devastating combo chains, causing them massive damage.

The combat system of Ys: Memories of Celceta also provides for special actions that can reset the damage received by enemies or even slow them down. If the player makes a save at the last second, which in this case is called "Flash Guard", the damage is canceled, the SP bar and the EXTRA indicator fill up slightly and all the attacks of the controlled character become critical hits . A timely dodge, here called "Flash Move", instead forces the monsters engaged in battle to move in slow motion and guarantees a temporary invincibility to the whole party.

Like any self-respecting JRPG, the title has a basic crafting system which allows you to use the minerals found during the adventure to upgrade any weapons and armor. Although on paper it is a very useful mechanic, during our test we used it only rarely, since the sudden change of equipment completely nullifies the upgrades made.

Not being able to transform a death tool or armor into a higher quality object, we therefore preferred to invest our savings directly in the equipment sold by the NPCs, which from village to village offer first choice items. The same applies roughly to the mechanics of the exchange of materials, which in the shops provides for the sale of certain objects in exchange for slightly better raw materials: a function that, on balance, has only come in handy to complete a handful of fetch quests.

The technical sector

As expected, the Achilles heel in Ys: Memories of Celceta is represented by the technical sector, which does not try in the least to hide the age and origins of the Nihon Falcom title. Compared to the PlayStation Vita edition, published in the Land of the Rising Sun in the now distant 2012, the remastering boasts a sharper and cleaner image, but polygonal environments and models of the characters have not undergone any improvement.

Not only are the models still plagued by an incalculable number of edges, but facial expressions are practically absent, even in the most dramatic moments of the campaign. On the other hand, the remastered edition of Ys: Memories of Celceta – which in reality could easily be labeled as a mere port – features a granite copper frame 60 fps, compared to 30 in the PS Vita version.

Nothing to complain, then, on the soundtrack composed by Hayato Sonoda, who performs his duty without praise and without infamy. During our test we greatly appreciated the presence of the Japanese dubbing, which punctually proposes vocal combinations and acting performances clearly superior to what is offered by the English-speaking track. Finally, the subtitles in English are good, thanks to the use of an elementary language, they make up for the lack of localization.