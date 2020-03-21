Youtuber Melanie Murphy announces she’s pregnant with first child

Irish Youtuber Melanie Murphy has had quite the week of it.

She was forced to cancel her wedding, instead opting to tie the knot in city hall earlier this week.

And now she has shared some incredible news with her followers.

Melanie revealed that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Thomas O’Rourke on Thursday.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she told her 113k followers: ‘Something’s been cooking… 👀 👶🏻🥰’.

‘After the PCOS scare, we both decided to start trying/to stop ‘being careful’~assuming it would take months to a year or more~in late December…then this little profiterole came along in January!’

She revealed: ‘Straight away! Like it was waiting! We both feel so incredibly lucky and have been through all of the emotions during the first twelve weeks…what a rollercoaster.’

‘I really didn’t know what to expect as I’ve never been around a pregnant woman and I was dealing with a lot of ovarian cyst pain on top of the pregnancy which was…not fun 😂’.

‘Today, our scan showed a strong heartbeat and everything is looking very healthy. Little one was bouncing around, having a jolly old time!’

‘Been utterly ecstatic ever since we got home and have been dying to share the news ☺️ Maybe some of you guessed as I’ve been a little distant/horizontal on the couch more than usual lol or because we’ve shared our desire for babies for a couple of years now on YouTube.’

‘Bit of happy news to share amid all the doom and gloom, and after the coronawedding situation! WE’RE GOING TO BE A M********KING FAMILY!’

Melanie announced she had tied the knot to her long term partner, Thomas on St Patrick’s Day after she was forced to reschedule her wedding due to new guidelines, which ban indoor gatherings of over 100 people.