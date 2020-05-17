YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and users are consuming more bandwidth due to confinement. It is because of that some companies like YouTube have reduced their transmission quality.

Additionally, YouTube is planning to make the default setting for all videos SD (standard definition) also known as 480p in Europe. However, it can be easily changed from the application settings.

YouTube reduces its video quality to 480p due to Coronavirus

YouTube will implement this standard in all parts of the world for a month to limit Internet bandwidth. Obviously, there is the possibility of an extension after that month passes.

This means that when you want to play any video from the Google platform, content will start to be displayed in SD (480p), but you can still manually choose to increase the resolution if you want. You will have to do this for each video. Therefore, YouTube is betting that many people will not go through that procedure of increasing resolution and therefore this measure will ease the pressure on ISPs.

This increase in bandwidth is because millions of people now work from home, giving them plenty of time to consume their favorite content or discover new content.

Despite this social isolation, the global Internet network has not suffered any downturns and continues to function normally. Rather, it seems like a preventive measure for the months it takes to solve the pandemic.