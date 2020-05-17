Sunday, May 17, 2020
TechologySmart World
Updated:

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How to record WhatsApp calls

There are two ways to record your conversations on WhatsApp, one natively and the other using an app available...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Coronavirus, Bill Gates telephones Conte: "Italy’s efforts recognized"

According to statements from sources close to Palazzo Chigi, yesterday the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte received a call from...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
youtube go 24

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to improve its service. Now, The company has confirmed that the YouTube app for Android will allow it to set a preferred video quality for streaming..

This feature was discovered in version 15.12.33 and, given the notes in this capitalized “BETA” alongside the new switches, it seems there may be some bugs to fix.

YouTube will let you choose the default streaming option

YouTube currently has a default video quality that is set on the server side. You should know that the company has limited these characteristics in recent days due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since millions of people are confined to their homes.

Google has decided to reduce the quality of global transmission, setting the default value to 480p to free up bandwidth for other uses. Of course, while viewing a video it can be switched to HD quality manually, but the next video will start playing in 480p again.

kids watching youtube kids

It is assumed that this novelty that is in beta phase comes after the problem with Coronavirus infections is solved, it would not make sense because users would opt for the highest possible quality.

Once this feature lands, you will have two separate controls for the default video quality: One for when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi and one for when mobile data is being used. It is true that something similar already exists that limits the use of mobile data by default to 480p, but this function will go further.

This is the internal note:

Video quality preferences
Adjusts to give you the best experience for your conditions
Auto (recommended)
Uses more data
Higher picture quality
Select your default streaming quality for all videos. You can change streaming quality in player options for single videos.
Video quality preferences (BETA)
Lower picture quality
Data saver
VIDEO QUALITY ON MOBILE NETWORKS
VIDEO QUALITY ON WI-FI
Video quality preferences (BETA)

This new feature will come in handy after the COVID-19 outbreak ends., especially if we visualize the audiovisual content on a larger screen like a tablet.

We will have to wait to know when it will be included, since for now Google is committed to reducing the bandwidth of the Internet until the contagion of the virus that has paralyzed half the planet ends. | Source: XDA-Developers

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi stops the development of beta versions, MIUI 12 is coming?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Today, the official Xiaomi MIUI development team has made a major new announcement. In a beta update patch for the MIUI 20.3.23 build, a...
Read more

The new Motorola Edge is filtered, this is the new mid-range

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
In the last few weeks we have seen a large number of leaks about the Motorola Edge +. But in this case we are...
Read more

Relicta and The Turing Test are coming to Google Stadia soon

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Google has its own streaming gaming platform, Stadia, and it is gradually gaining strength. The company has launched its second in-house studio, providing players...
Read more

Black Shark 3 leaked before official presentation

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Gaming smartphones set the trend. Little by little we are seeing how companies join mobile gaming devices, and Xiaomi is expected to launch the...
Read more

Controls the sensitivity of Asistant devices

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Users who have several products configured with the magic word «OK Google», have suffered in their meats that all respond at the same time....
Read more

How to force password change in Windows 10 every few days

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Security is something very important nowadays, that's why in Windows 10 we find a lot of settings that allow us to configure system security....
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Smart World

Xiaomi stops the development of beta versions, MIUI 12 is coming?

Brian Adam - 0
Today, the official Xiaomi MIUI development team has made a major new announcement. In a beta update patch for the MIUI 20.3.23 build, a...
Read more
Latest news

Commemoration of the Dublin / Monaghan bombings

Brian Adam - 0
Today the 1974 bombings in Dublin and Monaghan took place in 1974. Today, one of the relatives of those killed told RTÉ / TG4 News...
Read more
Smart World

The new Motorola Edge is filtered, this is the new mid-range

Brian Adam - 0
In the last few weeks we have seen a large number of leaks about the Motorola Edge +. But in this case we are...
Read more
Smart World

Relicta and The Turing Test are coming to Google Stadia soon

Brian Adam - 0
Google has its own streaming gaming platform, Stadia, and it is gradually gaining strength. The company has launched its second in-house studio, providing players...
Read more
Smart World

Black Shark 3 leaked before official presentation

Brian Adam - 0
Gaming smartphones set the trend. Little by little we are seeing how companies join mobile gaming devices, and Xiaomi is expected to launch the...
Read more
Latest news

Former Minister of Education Gerard Brady following death

Brian Adam - 0
Former Education Minister Gerard Brady has died. He was 83 years old. He was first elected to the Dáil as Fianna Fáil delegate in 1977. Gerard Brady...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY