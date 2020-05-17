YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to improve its service. Now, The company has confirmed that the YouTube app for Android will allow it to set a preferred video quality for streaming..

This feature was discovered in version 15.12.33 and, given the notes in this capitalized “BETA” alongside the new switches, it seems there may be some bugs to fix.

YouTube will let you choose the default streaming option

YouTube currently has a default video quality that is set on the server side. You should know that the company has limited these characteristics in recent days due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since millions of people are confined to their homes.

Google has decided to reduce the quality of global transmission, setting the default value to 480p to free up bandwidth for other uses. Of course, while viewing a video it can be switched to HD quality manually, but the next video will start playing in 480p again.

It is assumed that this novelty that is in beta phase comes after the problem with Coronavirus infections is solved, it would not make sense because users would opt for the highest possible quality.

Once this feature lands, you will have two separate controls for the default video quality: One for when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi and one for when mobile data is being used. It is true that something similar already exists that limits the use of mobile data by default to 480p, but this function will go further.

This is the internal note:

Video quality preferences

Adjusts to give you the best experience for your conditions

Auto (recommended)

Uses more data

Higher picture quality

Select your default streaming quality for all videos. You can change streaming quality in player options for single videos.

Video quality preferences (BETA)

Lower picture quality

Data saver

VIDEO QUALITY ON MOBILE NETWORKS

VIDEO QUALITY ON WI-FI

Video quality preferences (BETA)

This new feature will come in handy after the COVID-19 outbreak ends., especially if we visualize the audiovisual content on a larger screen like a tablet.

We will have to wait to know when it will be included, since for now Google is committed to reducing the bandwidth of the Internet until the contagion of the virus that has paralyzed half the planet ends. | Source: XDA-Developers