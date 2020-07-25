Tech NewsAppsEntertainmentSocial NetworksYoutube
YouTube Music is more “smart and social” thanks to two new features

By Brian Adam
YouTube Music is more "smart and social" thanks to two new features

It has become clear that YouTube Music is Google’s bet on the future when it comes to music and, although it takes a lot from the video platform, little by little it differentiates itself with some options that more closely resemble services such as Spotify. At the end of the day, this is his field of competence and with whom they will compare him in terms of functions.

The point is that We have already lost count of the times that Google has updated YouTube Music In recent months, not only with the possibility (finally!) of moving our personal Play Music library but exploring everything that has to do with recommendations, playlists, etc.

More “social and smart”

When those two words come on the scene quickly comes to mind that algorithm, artificial intelligence that lurks behind any service from Mountain View and whose ultimate goal is not only to learn from what we like, but to stay as long as possible by listening to their songs. And for that, nothing like resorting to suggestions.

YouTube Music and its new features.

At that point, playlists are essential for many users who do not want to waste time compiling, and prefer those that are generated within YouTube Music, or those that are developed by other users. This is where the news arrives with landing in the app of collaborative playlists calls, which are driven by what has been called as machine learning.

The idea is old and consists in allowing a greater number of alternatives to share playlists of other users that we can save in our account and, why not, modify them to better adapt them to our tastes. We can also do it the other way around: we create one that others adopt and end up making it their own with new contributions.

The second change also affects playlists and we can create them automatically, putting them on a name and waiting for Google’s artificial intelligence to do the rest. That is, from the expression that we use, the AI ​​will be adding songs that could fit perfectly in that activity, state of mind or whatever we are going to do while listening to it. Think of a list that we describe as “going for a run”, or “happy moments” … These changes will come, as it happens with many services of those of Mountain View, throughout the next few weeks, in a spread that will go in stages to cover practically all users.

