YouTube ‘hides’ comments on Android in Italy: here’s how to see them

In the past few hours, several Italian users are seeing “disappear” comments on YouTube, at least on the Android platform. Some have thought of a bug, but in reality, it is an official feature: we explain how to go back to see them again.

This morning also happened to us: we were watching some videos on the Google video streaming platform and we noticed something different: scrolling down, the comments are not visible, but there is only the number and the box “Add a public comment”, which has been moved over to the recommended advertisements and videos. In addition, the system selects a comment from those available and only makes the comment visible on the home page.

This also happened to many other users, who got a little “worried”. However, in reality, the YouTube comment section did not go anywhere: simply, Google decided to “hide” it a bit (or to make it more accessible, depending on your point of view). Indeed, it is now necessary to press the up and down arrow icon to access user comments. This means that the section has not been deleted, but simply Google added “one more step”, highlighting a selected comment among those available.

In particular, it is about a test that YouTube is conducting with different users starting from version 15.14.33 of the Android application, as reported by XDA Developers a few weeks ago. This means that not everyone has received this new interface and that it is not known whether Google will decide to keep it.

In any case, the renewed Comments section is already being discussed. There are users who find it very convenient since it is possible to access it quickly and finally the box is immediately below the video, but there are others who believe that in this way the comments are put a little “less prominent”. Finally, there are those who hope that this will help keep those who only want to “disturb” a little away. Will the test work? We’ll see.

We remind you that YouTube recently exceeded 2 billion users per month, so you can imagine the difficulties in having to manage the immense amount of comments that come every day, especially at a time like this.