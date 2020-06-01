Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks
Updated:

YouTube finally integrates the chapters in their videos, do you know how to activate them?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Dividing by sequences is not something that is a tradition in the world of home cinema, although it became popular with the arrival of the first digital format, DVD, when the distributors were determined to offer us direct access to the scenes. Thing that the creators were not too amused: an audiovisual work is designed to be seen at once, without stops, with the rhythm devised by the director and, therefore, the presence of scenes is a small aberration.

Still, DVD, Blu-ray later, and digital formats continued to delve into them, giving new generations the opportunity to consume movies by pecking. That is, going to the part they like and leaving aside the rest. Something that YouTube has now incorporated and is available to everyone on the platform.

Quick access to each section

Throughout the last days the option that allows creators to divide their video into sections has finished arriving at the platform, pointing out those peak moments that no one should miss. Now, that means risking that many other moments of each piece go unnoticed because, on paper, nobody would end up seeing them.

That access to the scenes you can carry it out at the bottom, in the same area where we check for what minute and second of the video we are going. Now, instead of being a continuous line, we will see a series of independent segments that represent those different sequences of the video.

However, don’t expect YouTube algorithm to divide videos in different parts since it will have to be each person in charge of your channel who does it If you are one of them, you should know that this tool does not go through re-editing, uploading the video or anything like that: you just have to mark the beginning of each new scene within the description so that the platform automatically separates.

The way to do it is very simple since, as they point out from YouTube in the ad tweet, we must start with the time code 0:00 to continue with the others of each section, event or comment that we want to highlight: “3:43 Funny comment”, “4:57 I drop the mike”, etc.

Anyway, you have to remember that these chapters were already present on YouTube in a limited way And it is one of those functions that has cost more to see implemented in a generalized way. Something that, as we say, will cause many content creators to think twice if highlighting the good and the bad are left with less playing time on their channels.

More Articles Like This

Sodar: This is how the Google app works that helps keep social distance

Apps Brian Adam -
We explain how Sodar works, the Google app to maintain social distance and avoid possible infections while we are on the streets. In recent months,...
Read more

How to integrate Zoom into Chrome thanks to its official extension

Apps Brian Adam -
Zoom is one of the great revelations of recent months, if not directly saying that It is the app that has devastated during...
Read more

Twitter Labels Two Donald Trump Tweets As ‘Potentially Misleading’

Latest news Brian Adam -
Presumably, one should have grown up and lived in the United States. to understand the magnitude of the figure of its President, although, In...
Read more

Redmi 9, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C: they filter the alleged specifications of the next cheap Xiaomi mobiles

Android Brian Adam -
The last time we heard about the Xiaomi Redmi 9 was in leaks at the end of 2019, when barely a month had passed...
Read more

Leaked specifications of Honor Play 4 Pro: high-end heart and 5G connectivity

Android Brian Adam -
Last week we had news about the Honor Play 4, a mid-range mobile phone that leaked on TENAA, revealing most of its specifications. It...
Read more

The ‘chatbot’ that verifies news on WhatsApp, now available in Spanish

Apps Brian Adam -
The truth is that the worst of the coronavirus crisis has already passed and the whirlwind of the first days of confinement, with the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

YouTube finally integrates the chapters in their videos, do you know how to activate them?

Dividing by sequences is not something that is a tradition in the world of home cinema, although it became...
Read more
Top Stories

Half of the ordinary matter in the universe is missing, but it may have been found

Brian Adam -
About half of the mass of ordinary matter, consisting of particles called baryons, like protons and neutrons, is missing from the appeal. The observations...
Read more
Latest news

Donald Trump hides in White House underground bunker for fear of riots

Brian Adam -
Washington DC: Riots against the killing of a black man by a white police officer in the United States are intensifying, while US President...
Read more
Top Stories

A mosaic dating back to Roman times has emerged under a vineyard in Verona

Brian Adam -
After a century of research, archaeologists have discovered a Roman mosaic under a Negrar vineyard, a town located in Valpolicella, in the province of...
Read more
Apps

Sodar: This is how the Google app works that helps keep social distance

Brian Adam -
We explain how Sodar works, the Google app to maintain social distance and avoid possible infections while we are on the streets. In recent months,...
Read more
Apps

How to integrate Zoom into Chrome thanks to its official extension

Brian Adam -
Zoom is one of the great revelations of recent months, if not directly saying that It is the app that has devastated during...
Read more
Latest news

Twitter Labels Two Donald Trump Tweets As ‘Potentially Misleading’

Brian Adam -
Presumably, one should have grown up and lived in the United States. to understand the magnitude of the figure of its President, although, In...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY