YouTube finally integrates the chapters in their videos, do you know how to activate them?

Dividing by sequences is not something that is a tradition in the world of home cinema, although it became popular with the arrival of the first digital format, DVD, when the distributors were determined to offer us direct access to the scenes. Thing that the creators were not too amused: an audiovisual work is designed to be seen at once, without stops, with the rhythm devised by the director and, therefore, the presence of scenes is a small aberration.

Still, DVD, Blu-ray later, and digital formats continued to delve into them, giving new generations the opportunity to consume movies by pecking. That is, going to the part they like and leaving aside the rest. Something that YouTube has now incorporated and is available to everyone on the platform.

Quick access to each section

Throughout the last days the option that allows creators to divide their video into sections has finished arriving at the platform, pointing out those peak moments that no one should miss. Now, that means risking that many other moments of each piece go unnoticed because, on paper, nobody would end up seeing them.

0:00 We heard you and added Video Chapters.

0:30 You liked it.

1:00 Now it's official: Video Chapters are here to stay.

1:30 Creators, try Chapters by adding timestamps starting at 0:00 to your video description. Viewers, scrub to find exactly what you’re looking for.

2:00 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/bIHGsGVmyW — YouTube (@YouTube) May 28, 2020

That access to the scenes you can carry it out at the bottom, in the same area where we check for what minute and second of the video we are going. Now, instead of being a continuous line, we will see a series of independent segments that represent those different sequences of the video.

However, don’t expect YouTube algorithm to divide videos in different parts since it will have to be each person in charge of your channel who does it If you are one of them, you should know that this tool does not go through re-editing, uploading the video or anything like that: you just have to mark the beginning of each new scene within the description so that the platform automatically separates.

The way to do it is very simple since, as they point out from YouTube in the ad tweet, we must start with the time code 0:00 to continue with the others of each section, event or comment that we want to highlight: “3:43 Funny comment”, “4:57 I drop the mike”, etc.

Anyway, you have to remember that these chapters were already present on YouTube in a limited way And it is one of those functions that has cost more to see implemented in a generalized way. Something that, as we say, will cause many content creators to think twice if highlighting the good and the bad are left with less playing time on their channels.