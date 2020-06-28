YouTube, Blackpinks break the hitting record in 24 hours!

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new YouTube queen. Indeed, the record views in 24 hours Google’s platform has been broken.

In particular, according to Engadget, about a year after the record set by the K-Pop BTS group (which had reached the milestone of 74.6 million views in 24 hours with the song “Boy With Luv”), another South Korean band, this time all female, has established a new result “to beat”.

In fact, the Blackpink, a band composed of Kim Ji-soo, Jennie Kim, Rosé and Lisa, have managed in just 4 years (the band was formed in 2016) to reach the top in terms of views on YouTube. More precisely, their single “How You Like That”, previewed on the official channel on June 26, 2020, has totalled 82.4 million in just 24 hours.

By the way, at the time of writing, the video can boast 118 million views and has reached second place in the Italian YouTube trends. In short, a few hours after the release of the song, “How You Like That” already seems to have become a global hit.

There are those who think that 6ix9ine is the artist capable of making multiple visualizations (“GOOBA” has made a lot of them), but in reality the South Korean bands they are able to obtain much better results. Do you think that at this moment, about two weeks after the release, the song “TROLLZ” by 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj has 153 million views, while the Blackpink’s have reached 118 million in a few days?