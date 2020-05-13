Recent international research suggests that it appears that children only contribute to the spread of the crown virus.

A summary of the research has been published today by the Health Information and Quality Authority in this country.

It states that although evidence is limited at present, it appears that young people do not appear to be contributing to the spread of the virus in their own families or in schools.

It is said that the virus is more likely to spread from adults over 25 years than those under 14 years.

The absence of evidence, it is said, still cannot be ruled out whether people who have already contracted the virus are immunized for much longer than ever.