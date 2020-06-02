Your iPhone with Face ID already accelerates the unlock even if you wear a mask

Surely it has happened to you in the last days that you have gone out into the street with a mask on to protect yourself. Than you naturally take the phone in your hand and when you put it in front of your face there is no way to unlock it. It takes up to two attempts before you remember that you have a half face covered and that this will be impossible.

Until today, the iPhone was not able to guess that we were going out on the street with the mask, so it continued step by step as programmed by Apple in those cases: attempt to scan our face and, when giving an error, it asks us to slide our finger so that the alternative method appears to enter the four or six digit PIN code. Nor is it too cumbersome but it makes us lose … two, three seconds?

Now it will finally come the iOS 13.5 update that we should have installed on our terminals in just one hour, When the Cupertino give the button to launch the update that brings a new process of unlocking the terminals adapted to current times, with coronaviruses, social distance measures and home confinement until further notice.

The ‘golden master’ already boasts an option

The point is that The verification that this version of iOS was going to bring this function has come thanks to the publication of the so-called GM versions operating system. Gold master versions that no longer make us waste so much time and that are capable of detecting whether we are wearing the mask or not. Now, when the phone warns that we have half a face covered, it does not even want to unlock the terminal with Face ID and goes directly to the PIN code entry keyboard, as you can see from the screenshot below, on the right .

Unlock iPhone with Face ID.

This iOS update could also bring the first steps of Apple’s anti-Covid-19 application They are developing jointly with Google, in addition to a small adjustment in Facetime to tell him that all the people who participate in a video call appear with the same size on the screen, so that some are not bigger than others.

As we say, this version would have to reach all devices in hours so stay tuned to see if with any luck, when you go out for a walk this afternoon (wearing a mask), you will already have this little Face ID help in your hand.