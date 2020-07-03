Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Your Apple Watch will have a function that you have been waiting for since 2015

By Brian Adam
If there is a product that in its first generations had many problems, it is the Apple Watch. A smartwatch that came with the vitola of ending up becoming the best-selling on the market, but that He limped from many places, with an operating system and a power that in 2015 left much to be desired.

It is not a matter of five years and six generations have passed, but that Series 0 was the perfect example of when a company develops a device and launches it almost in beta version: It did not run apps natively within the smartwatch itself, its processor took a long time to start and execute any action, and the control centre was not customizable.

That screen that appears when you slide your finger from the bottom of the screen up is the one that allows us to control Wi-Fi, 4G / LTE, aeroplane mode, battery level, vibration mode, flashlight, walkie -talkie and even the expulsion of water if we put it in the pool. As well, Incredibly, this control centre cannot be customized today.

watchOS 7 fixes the bug

The new operating system that will arrive in autumn at last remedies that problem of choosing what we want to have insight and whatnot. Right now, in watchOS 6, we can move those cards and place them in the order that we like the most, simply by pressing our fingers on them to move them. With the next version of the operating system, we can go further by removing the ones we barely use.

Apple Watch control center with watchOS 7.

To make it work we will have to perform the same procedure as on the iPhone when we want to uninstall an app: leave your finger pressed on the control centre card that we want to manage and wait for that red balloon with the horizontal line to appear on each one of them white. In that instant, we will only have to touch in that upper left part to delete them from the control centre.

It is important to say that not all cards can be removed. There will be some that are immovable, such as the Wi-Fi connection, or the data network or the percentage of the battery. All the others we can add in the future, if we see some kind of utility, from the “Settings” menu, “Control Center” inside the Apple Watch. Just like we do with the iPhone in that same menu.

