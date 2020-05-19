Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Young woman from Connemara wins top European translation competition

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The winners of the 2020 Young Translators competition are from Dublin, Derry, Galway and Limerick

Young woman from Connemara wins top European translation competition

A young woman from the Connemara Gaeltacht took home the top prize in the Young Translators 2020 competition, organized by the European Commission and the Irish Government.

Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta from Ros Muc's Pearse College won the top prize for best translation work, one of six prizes awarded as part of the competition.

As well as bringing her national award, Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta was also awarded the prize for the best translation from English into Irish in Connacht.

Aoife Ní Bhriain from Coláiste Íosagáin, Dublin, won the Leinster prize. The work of Kevin O'Shea from Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ, Limerick, was selected for the Munster award. Clíodhna Ní Mhianáin from Gaelcholáiste Dhoire made the best translation in Ulster.

Another Gaelcholáiste Dhoire student, Sadhbha Nic Ruairí won the best translation from a language other than English and translated a piece from French to Irish.

Senator Seán Kyne, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, today announced and congratulated the winners.

Over 90 students from 34 schools across the country participated in this year's competition and Caoimhe Ní Shúilleabháin, Competition Co-ordinator at the European Commission, said the increase was a sign that "students are clearly enjoying this challenge".

Ní Shúilleabháin also said that "it encourages the pupils to think about languages ​​in other ways and, I hope, to think about using their languages ​​in their future careers".

This was the third time the Young Translators competition, organized by the Commission and the Irish Government, was organized. This competition has three aims: to promote a high standard of Irish, to encourage multilingualism among secondary school students and to stimulate students' interest in careers with languages.

2020 winners list:

Best translation in the four provinces of Ireland:

Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta, Pearse College, Co. Dublin Galway

The best translation (from English to Irish) made in the province of Connacht:

Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta, Pearse College, Co. Dublin Galway

Best translation (from English to Irish) made in Leinster:

Aoife Ní Bhriain, Coláiste Íosagáin, Co. Galway Dublin

The best translation (from English to Irish) made in Munster:

Caoimhe Ní Shé, Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ, Co. Dublin. Limerick

The best translation (from English to Irish) made in Ulster:

Clíodhna Ní Mhianáin, Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, Co. Dublin Londonderry

Best translation from a language other than English:

Sadhbha Nic Ruairí, Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, Co. Dublin Derry (translation from French to Irish).

More Articles Like This

Chinese vaccine for Covid-19 will be a global public good

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
China has consistently been open, transparent and accountable in its fight against COVID-19 pneumonia, according to its president. By Xinhua | Zhang Yuwei Photography The...
Read more

El Salvador: Bukele conditions economic openness to absolute quarantine

Economy Brian Adam - 0
According to Bukele, the new confinement will seek to "lower the contagion curve" of COVID-19, which has shown an upward trend. | Marvin Recinos Photography The...
Read more

Expert alert on the drug hydroxychlorine

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A rheumatologist has warned people in this country not to take the drug hydroxychloroquine as a good defense against coronavirus after US President Donald...
Read more

Tony Lynch's car found in a lake in Fermanagh

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A car has been found in a lake in Co Fermanagh and a search is underway to find a 54-year-old man missing for eighteen...
Read more

Health advice available in over 30 foreign languages

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Coronavirus health advice is to be made available in languages ​​- other than English and Irish - to help immigrants better understand social restrictions...
Read more

‘We are fine, thank you!’ – Connemara porters submitting your report .

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Conamara's wise runners are safe and happy to be out and about again. Máirín and Cóilín Ó Céidigh, Seawater, An Spidéal Michael Collins, Central Park, An...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Young woman from Connemara wins top European translation competition

The winners of the 2020 Young Translators competition are from Dublin, Derry, Galway and Limerick ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Chinese vaccine for Covid-19 will be a global public good

Brian Adam - 0
China has consistently been open, transparent and accountable in its fight against COVID-19 pneumonia, according to its president. By Xinhua | Zhang Yuwei Photography The...
Read more
Economy

El Salvador: Bukele conditions economic openness to absolute quarantine

Brian Adam - 0
According to Bukele, the new confinement will seek to "lower the contagion curve" of COVID-19, which has shown an upward trend. | Marvin Recinos Photography The...
Read more
Game Reviews

Stela, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
Narrative adventure with puzzles and 2,5D platforms; This is the new SkyBox Labs proposal that now comes to PC and Switch after its debut...
Read more
Latest news

Expert alert on the drug hydroxychlorine

Brian Adam - 0
A rheumatologist has warned people in this country not to take the drug hydroxychloroquine as a good defense against coronavirus after US President Donald...
Read more
Latest news

Tony Lynch's car found in a lake in Fermanagh

Brian Adam - 0
A car has been found in a lake in Co Fermanagh and a search is underway to find a 54-year-old man missing for eighteen...
Read more
Game Reviews

HyperParasite, Analysis

Brian Adam - 0
We put ourselves in the shoes of a destructive metamorphic alien in this all-platform roguelike where death is behind the corner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18Y7CLiJD60 An alien has come...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY