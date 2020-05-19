Young woman from Connemara wins top European translation competition

The winners of the 2020 Young Translators competition are from Dublin, Derry, Galway and Limerick

A young woman from the Connemara Gaeltacht took home the top prize in the Young Translators 2020 competition, organized by the European Commission and the Irish Government.

Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta from Ros Muc's Pearse College won the top prize for best translation work, one of six prizes awarded as part of the competition.

As well as bringing her national award, Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta was also awarded the prize for the best translation from English into Irish in Connacht.

Aoife Ní Bhriain from Coláiste Íosagáin, Dublin, won the Leinster prize. The work of Kevin O'Shea from Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ, Limerick, was selected for the Munster award. Clíodhna Ní Mhianáin from Gaelcholáiste Dhoire made the best translation in Ulster.

Another Gaelcholáiste Dhoire student, Sadhbha Nic Ruairí won the best translation from a language other than English and translated a piece from French to Irish.

Senator Seán Kyne, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, today announced and congratulated the winners.

Over 90 students from 34 schools across the country participated in this year's competition and Caoimhe Ní Shúilleabháin, Competition Co-ordinator at the European Commission, said the increase was a sign that "students are clearly enjoying this challenge".

Ní Shúilleabháin also said that "it encourages the pupils to think about languages ​​in other ways and, I hope, to think about using their languages ​​in their future careers".

This was the third time the Young Translators competition, organized by the Commission and the Irish Government, was organized. This competition has three aims: to promote a high standard of Irish, to encourage multilingualism among secondary school students and to stimulate students' interest in careers with languages.

Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta, Pearse College, Co. Galway

Bláthnaid Ní Fhátharta, Pearse College, Co. Galway

Aoife Ní Bhriain, Coláiste Íosagáin, Co. Dublin

Caoimhe Ní Shé, Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ, Co. Limerick

Clíodhna Ní Mhianáin, Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, Co. Londonderry

Sadhbha Nic Ruairí, Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, Co. Derry (translation from French to Irish).