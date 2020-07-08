Young rugby star of An Cheathrú Rua and friends win journalism award

A program made by students from Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge recently won a prize at the student journalism awards, The Smedias

The young rugby star from An Cheathrú Rua, Colm de Buitléar, was among a group of students who recently received a journalism award.

De Buitléar, who plays with Connacht, and seven of his colleagues at Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge won the award for the best Irish language radio program at the Smedias, the journalism awards for third level students.

Program entitled Coolchaint who did the students studying for the BA in Communication and Irish administered by the Acadamh at NUI Galway.

The program was broadcast Coolchaint on Flirt Fm University station this year.

One of the group's tutors, lecturer and former broadcaster, Norita Ní Cartúir, said, that “the recognition is great ”the award especially to the students.

“We understand the importance of sharing this experience with young students and encouraging them towards broadcasting through Irish in the future. My colleague Fionn Ó Sealbhaigh who cares for audio and technical matters is also being recognized. ”

Migration, Welshness and Galway Gaelic football team which was discussed by the students in the successful program at the Smedias.