You will love Kate Middleton even MORE when you know what she likes to do when she has a little time to de-stress

Sometimes, we follow routines that prevent us from getting enough rest or we look for plans that help us not to think. But at this moment, nothing is as we knew it, and we have been forced to organize our days in a different way. And suddenly, we began to do everything that we had wanted to carry out for months, but that we did not do because we always found an excuse.

Now, many of us have improved our culinary skills, we have dared with bread or cakes, we have organized cabinets, or we have started with gardening. Furthermore, books and movies (also series) have claimed their place in our lives.

And this is something that almost all of us experience equally, also Kate Middleton, who also has her hobbies. It has been revealed by illustrator Johanna Basford, who was one of the forerunners of the adult colouring movement, with an anti-stress purpose and that helps us take care of ourselves.

The Scottish woman, who has already sold more than 21 million books (and who also designs wallpapers or calendars) met Prince William in 2016, when she had the pleasure of attending Buckingham Palace where she was awarded the Order of the British Empire. For his job.

The artist wanted to remember it on her Instagram account. “As I put on the medal, the prince said two things to me that I will never forget. 1. ‘When do you go out of accounts?’. But the duchess was about, but I was NOT. So I laughed and said, ‘There are still a few months left!’ and he looked at me VERY surprised, ”recalls Basford.