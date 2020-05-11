Monday, May 11, 2020
You have realized? Facebook design on your PC has changed

By Brian Adam
The social network is transformed into the computer.

You have realized? Facebook design on your PC has changed

Facebook had been putting the pick and shovel in its designs for all the platforms on which it is present for quite some time. It doesn't matter if it's mobile, tablet or computer, The last months of the social network have been a continuous racking of changes that have been crowned by the famous dark mode that everyone expected.

But the news of the last hours is that a new design just landed on our computer browsers, with a quite substantial change both in appearance and in the placement of all the elements, from friends, to the groups to which we belong, the stories and, of course, our timeline.

More clarity and better navigation

That could be the summary of what the new Facebook page. Better placed elements, more adapted to the page layout, more accessible and with a hierarchy of all the elements according to their importance. That is why, from this very moment, you can see how the desktop version is structured in a similar way to how we have it on the mobile screen so as not to get lost.

Above we will find the tabs that everyone knows, and on the right the notifications notifications, new friend requests, etc. In the left column, your profile appears in the first place, and a series of different sections (videos, marketplace …) just below with some content whose access has been made more within reach. Just below, you have direct access to the groups of pages to which you belong, or those others that you especially follow.

New Facebook design. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
New Facebook design.

On the right will be all the contacts that are online right now along with the possibility of communicating with them through Messenger. Just tap on them and start chatting. In addition, thanks to the new design, each element is much clearer, like the stories, and easy to access, unlike the previous page that was much more cumbersome and with a multitude of small elements on the screen that many times you did not know where you were. carried.

To go in line with mobile apps, we will have the opportunity to choose between dark or light mode also in the browser, which will make things much more familiar to synchronize them with the same theme on the smartphone or tablet. Ah !, and very importantly, if you do not like this new design and you want to let Facebook know, you just have to go to the settings and leave your impressions in "feedback".

