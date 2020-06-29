Latest news
By Brian Adam
Most of the restrictions introduced to combat the Covid-19 pandemic are being released today

You can travel anywhere in the country today three months from the start of the lock-up

Three months on from the start of the unlocking, most of the remaining restrictions are being released today.

Over the weekend, restaurants, pubs and hairdressers across the country were pooping to open for the first time since March when the restrictions were introduced to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also permissible to travel anywhere in the country from today, a freedom which people had not had since 27 March and which was not supposed to exist until 20 July.

But as recently announced, most of the restrictions that were to be released on July 20th will be released today.

Under the changes to the abolition plan, hairdressers and barbers are open today and up to 50 people will be allowed to meet inside

From today, 200 people will be able to meet at outdoor events and this will rise to 500 people from 20 July.

Four months since the first case of the coronary virus was confirmed in Ireland, hoteliers have open access today and this is the case with hoteliers who have a restaurant license. Customers will only be served at the table and social exclusion must prevail.

Churches, theaters, cinemas, fitness centers and beauty scientists are also open today.

Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

All sports are allowed to enter competitions again.

Adult and children's team tournaments will be resumed, sports with close contact between players, as well as sporting events with very limited audiences.

The health authorities say that the policies that have benefited us so far, social isolation, hand washing and self-isolation, must always be adhered to.

They say that it is the person's personal behavior that will prevent this disease in the future.

The Department of Health announced yesterday afternoon that one other person with Covid-19 had died and three new cases of the disease were confirmed.

The Northern Department of Health announced that one other person with the disease had died and one new case had been confirmed.

At least 2,285 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,735 people south of the border and 550 north of it.

There are 31,190 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland, 25,439 cases south of the border and 5,751 cases north of it. Cases from the HSC and Nationtal Initiative laboratories are now included in the number of cases in the north.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said on Saturday that the lock-up restrictions were being released thanks to the people of Ireland, but that the number of young people presenting with the disease was "of great concern" for some time .

Of the 23 new cases announced on Saturday, 10 (43%) involved people under 35 years of age and 8 cases (35%) involved people aged 35-54.

