You can now update the Xiaomi Mi A2 to Android 10 officially

The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in 2018, after a sweeping success of the first generation thanks to the great novelty of Android One and good features at a low cost. Android 10 has officially reached the Xiaomi Mi A2, and we teach you how to install it.

Now you can update your Xiaomi Mi A2 to Android 10, it will give you the latest news from the Google operating system with a pure user experience.

You can now update the Xiaomi Mi A2 to Android 10

The update of the Xiaomi Mi A2 to Android 10 it has a weight of about 1.3GB, and comes with version 11.0.4.0. It’s giving users some trouble, so it’s something you should be aware of before updating.

Among the problems found by the community, there are flaws in the user interface in some places and VoWiFi connectivity is missing. Meanwhile, another user claims that Google Services stopped working and the WiFi connection does not work correctly.

There are also some bugs in the camera app and still no support for Camera2API. Therefore, we will have to resort to tutorials to activate this API and be able to use the GCam and obtain better results.

It seems that Xiaomi has released the update in a hurry. We recommend that you wait for more users to post their comments about Android 10. If you decide to update, you can make a backup to keep your data safe. The changelog is shown below:

The Mi A2 launched with Android Oreo and was updated to Android 9 Pie the same year. There is a strong possibility that this is your last major update to the operating system, so you would not receive Android 11 officially. However, will continue to receive security patches thanks to the Android One program.

How do I install Android 10 on the Mi A2? You can officially download the fastboot ROM, and watch the video below to update safely if the update hasn’t arrived yet.