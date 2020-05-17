Sunday, May 17, 2020
TechologySmart World
Updated:

You can now update the Xiaomi Mi A2 to Android 10 officially

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How to record WhatsApp calls

There are two ways to record your conversations on WhatsApp, one natively and the other using an app available...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Coronavirus, Bill Gates telephones Conte: "Italy’s efforts recognized"

According to statements from sources close to Palazzo Chigi, yesterday the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte received a call from...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in 2018, after a sweeping success of the first generation thanks to the great novelty of Android One and good features at a low cost. Android 10 has officially reached the Xiaomi Mi A2, and we teach you how to install it.

Now you can update your Xiaomi Mi A2 to Android 10, it will give you the latest news from the Google operating system with a pure user experience.

You can now update the Xiaomi Mi A2 to Android 10

The update of the Xiaomi Mi A2 to Android 10 it has a weight of about 1.3GB, and comes with version 11.0.4.0. It’s giving users some trouble, so it’s something you should be aware of before updating.

Among the problems found by the community, there are flaws in the user interface in some places and VoWiFi connectivity is missing. Meanwhile, another user claims that Google Services stopped working and the WiFi connection does not work correctly.

There are also some bugs in the camera app and still no support for Camera2API. Therefore, we will have to resort to tutorials to activate this API and be able to use the GCam and obtain better results.

It seems that Xiaomi has released the update in a hurry. We recommend that you wait for more users to post their comments about Android 10. If you decide to update, you can make a backup to keep your data safe. The changelog is shown below:

The Mi A2 launched with Android Oreo and was updated to Android 9 Pie the same year. There is a strong possibility that this is your last major update to the operating system, so you would not receive Android 11 officially. However, will continue to receive security patches thanks to the Android One program.

How do I install Android 10 on the Mi A2? You can officially download the fastboot ROM, and watch the video below to update safely if the update hasn’t arrived yet.

More Articles Like This

Honor V30 Pro reaches 122 points in DxOMark

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
One of the most important companies when comparing cameras is DxOMark, which has established itself as a recognized benchmarking authority for mobile photography and...
Read more

Silent Mode comes to Facebook, what is it and how to use it?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Social networks are gaining strength every day, millions of users use them daily and it is recommended to take a break from time to...
Read more

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to improve its service. Now, The...
Read more

Xiaomi stops the development of beta versions, MIUI 12 is coming?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Today, the official Xiaomi MIUI development team has made a major new announcement. In a beta update patch for the MIUI 20.3.23 build, a...
Read more

The new Motorola Edge is filtered, this is the new mid-range

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
In the last few weeks we have seen a large number of leaks about the Motorola Edge +. But in this case we are...
Read more

Relicta and The Turing Test are coming to Google Stadia soon

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Google has its own streaming gaming platform, Stadia, and it is gradually gaining strength. The company has launched its second in-house studio, providing players...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now update the Xiaomi Mi A2 to Android 10 officially

The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in 2018, after a sweeping success of the first generation thanks to the...
Read more
Latest news

Ten more dead in the State at Covid-19

Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Health reports this evening that another 10 people are dead in the State at Covid-19. That's a total of 1,543 people killed...
Read more
Latest news

Dispute between FF / FG worsened

Brian Adam - 0
The dispute over election planning between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has escalated. This is said to have damaged the talks to form a government. Fine...
Read more
Latest news

Ten others with Covid-19 dead, the lowest number of new cases announced since March 16

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,019 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,543 people south of the border and 476 north of it ...
Read more
Latest news

The annual Famine Commemoration

Brian Adam - 0
The annual Great Famine commemoration took place in Dublin today. Near the statue of Edward Delaney on St. Stephen's Green, it was made. No members of...
Read more
Smart World

Honor V30 Pro reaches 122 points in DxOMark

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most important companies when comparing cameras is DxOMark, which has established itself as a recognized benchmarking authority for mobile photography and...
Read more
Smart World

Silent Mode comes to Facebook, what is it and how to use it?

Brian Adam - 0
Social networks are gaining strength every day, millions of users use them daily and it is recommended to take a break from time to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY