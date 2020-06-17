You can now try the Edge Extensions Store and its new interface that makes searches easier

In early May we saw Microsoft start testing a new interface for the Edge Extensions Store. It was about making it more accessible and that looking for extensions, now that they are much more numerous, was not a complicated task.

Among the most important news, the inclusion of a section dedicated to the editor’s selection, similar to the one found in the Android and iOS application stores. In the same way, we will see another section intended to locate the applications that are trending or the possibility of applying filters to search for extensions. A deployment that was being progressive and is now available to all users.

A renewed design

Microsoft details what is the news that comes with this update. With a goal, “help users easily discover and find extensions for their needs”.

The Extensions Store page is updated to offer more information on search results and significantly improve navigation. In this sense, accessibility is highlighted by adding support for high contrast or narrator mode.

The renovated Extensions Store now has new categories, all located in the left column, a classification to which the one corresponding to the “Editor’s Selection”, the “Extensions that are trending”, is added and highlighted.

In addition and to optimize and improve the search process, Microsoft adds the information and actions most relevant to each search result. The revamped Extension Shop is accessible from this link

Track | Microsoft