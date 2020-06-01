Tech NewsAppsEntertainment
You can now subscribe to Disney + in Spain, and with a discount

By Brian Adam
Disney + is the other great streaming platform that will arrive in Spain soon and that counts, no more and no less, than with all the force of the five great legs of productions that surround the entire ecosystem created by the company that Bob Iger presides over: on the one hand, their own series and films of the house, on the other those of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. And that’s not counting Fox …

Well, as you know, Disney + has been operating for some months in some countries like the USA. or the Netherlands, and in Spain we will have it among us from March 24. Well the news today is that you can subscribe so that, from that date, you have the service working and, most important of all, with a succulent discount.

Annual subscription with discount included

It has to be said that Disney + will arrive in Spain with two types of subscription: on the one hand the monthly, which will have a price of 6.99 euros and a free one-week trial. That is, just seven days. If we prefer the annual option, it will cost us 69.99 euros, which is almost a 20% discount on what we would have to pay from month to month.

Disney + arrives in Spain on March 24.

However, and until March 23, the day before the launch in Spain of Disney +, we will have a launch offer available that reduces us ten euros those almost 70 of the annual subscription. For 59.99 we can have paid the first year of the platform, which is 29% cheaper than month to month. Of course, you must bear in mind that you will not enjoy those seven days of testing that the platform will have.

It is not that you are going to notice too much that reduction of seven days in the quota, so surely Disney has wanted to dilute it within that discount added to the annual subscription. Of course, for those who are eager to finally see some of the fictions that have been heard the most in recent times, such as The Mandalorian, the seventh season of The Clone Wars or the High School Musical series, to say that, although all the episodes in the USA have already been released and other countries, in Spain will carry the same weekly broadcast system for each of their episodes.

Unlike Netflix, Disney + will opt for the HBO strategy, which in many of its fictions is dosed week by week with new deliveries. Something that most will not like it and prefer to do a weekend marathon to find out what Baby Yoda is.

