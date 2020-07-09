Tech NewsHow to?Social NetworksInstagram
You can now "post" comments on Instagram, do you know how to do it?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

You can now "post" comments on Instagram, do you know how to do it?

The problem with timelines on social networks is that As we follow many profiles, we end up burying everything they publish daily, in such a way that a message that we liked ends up lost among the multitude of other irrelevant content. So to prevent the current from taking those positive, endearing or curious texts, nothing better than fixing them to the top.

That function, which you surely know from apps like WhatsApp, or Twitter, allows us to place in the first places those contents that we want to keep always in view so that they are not lost, so Instagram has considered it convenient to introduce something similar in their mobile applications about those comments received by our publications on the social network.

Maximum of three pins

Instagram is proceeding to update its app, both iOS and Android, to include this option within the comments section. It is about fixing at the top up to three of those answers that, obviously, we want to place them among the first ones because they are especially positive and encourage us to come up when we read them every morning.

That new function will appear when we have selected one of those comments and it is located at the top, next to the delete or report icons (the sneak that tells Instagram that we want to denounce a user, stop following him, block him, etc.). At the moment, we have searched for updates both in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store and we have not seen that the version of the social network app has undergone changes, the reason why it is to hope that they take place in the next days.

How to post a comment on Instagram.

As you can see from the attached image, to post a comment at the top in the timeline of the section only we will have to select it (depending on whether you use iOS or Android the method changes) and, in the upper bar, click on the pin icon. In this way, it will be clearly visible every time we access there. Remember, as we told you before, that you will only have three possibilities to post comments at a time. If you want to do the same with a room, it will be necessary to remove one of the ones you already have configured.

The truth is that this limitation, which is also three in WhatsApp to fix chats, It doesn’t make much sense and they seem few. Especially if we are especially active and count our friends by the thousands. But there is always time to rectify.

