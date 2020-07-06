Tech NewsSocial Networks
You can now buy a Tesla Model 3 with a discount of 6,500 euros

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Although it may seem that in Spain Tesla has followed the path of its American parent with this sale, the truth is that the nature of this new discount does not have the same to do, since it is not a decision made through a company strategy but, rather, a plan launched by the Government of Spain to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles.

That plan, called MOVES II, is the one behind the reduction in the price of the Tesla Model 3 cheaper, which is the only one of all that the company has that can avail itself of this plan, as it does not overcome the barrier of 45,000 euros (without VAT). It would be the standard range plus model, which has a WLTP autonomy of 409 kilometers, a top speed of 225 km / h. and an acceleration from zero to 100 in just 5.6 seconds.

How much can we save?

As we tell you, this Tesla Model 3 standard range plus is the only one you can use to take advantage of the MOVES II plan of the Government and that is already underway. Specifically, we can benefit from an incentive that would reach 5,500 euros for the purchase of an electric vehicle if we deliver another in exchange (for scrapping) with more than seven years; or 4,000 if we do not have a second-hand car.

Tesla Model 3 with incentives of up to 6,500 euros. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Tesla Model 3 with incentives of up to 6,500 euros.

Also, the company itself does a little on its part adding another 1,000 euros (without VAT) that will be discounted to the final price of the car, in such a way that we will be able to add those 6,500 of which the promotion speaks, and that will leave our new Model 3 of Tesla at a price close to 42,500 euros. Of course, all these grants are subject to approval by the Autonomous Communities and their management will depend on the plan being approved and the application accepted.

With that price of 42,500 euros, the Model 3 standard range plus would be around 34,000 euros in price “after savings”, that trick that Tesla uses to tell us how much we will stop spending on maintenance and fuel compared to our previous car. If you are one of those who does the math like this, the temptation to have one of these EVs becomes irresistible although, while that savings comes, it is almost better to stay with that for the first time in a long time, these models place their price closer to 40,000 than 50,000 euros. Which is great news, isn’t it?

