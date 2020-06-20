Yellow in Botswana: more than 150 elephants killed in mysterious circumstances

Yellow in Botswana: More than 150 elephants have died in recent months under mysterious circumstances. Poaching and poisoning are excluded from the main culprits, leaving wildlife experts to investigate an impossible case that apparently has no solution.

At least 154 elephants have died in the past two months in the swamps of the Okavango delta in Botswana. The carcasses have been found intact and there is no evidence of poisoning. “We are still seeing elephants dying in the Okavango Panhandle. We also see elephants showing that they are sick and that they are going to die“Wildlife inspector Dikamatso Ntshebe reports to reporters.

The Wildlife Department has removed the fangs from carcasses to discourage poachers, in search of the precious ivory, from approaching the bodies. Also, the locals have been warned of do not consume meat from dead animals, not excluding the possibility that the creatures died of some disease or poisoning. Tissue samples of deceased elephants were sent to a South African country for further analysis. However, it may take some time before results are obtained.

There are over 130,000 elephants in Botswana, about a third of Africa’s remaining population. The species is one of the main sources of money and tourism. However, in the country, the number of elephant carcasses has increased by about 600% from 2014 to 2018 and this time we know who is responsible: poachers in search of ivory.