Xiaomi would be at work to launch a smartphone with 16GB of RAM

Few smartphones on the market can count among the technical specifications the presence of 16 GB of RAM and among these we do not find Xiaomi. At least not yet, given that the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station has announced that the company would be working to create a new model equipped with such an important amount of RAM.

At the beginning of the year, several rumors saw the main suspect in the next Mi Mix, only to see the track cool down as the days went by. Yet this hypothesis does not seem to have completely disappeared and it cannot be excluded that the next model may present this characteristic.

The hypothesis takes off even more after the other top of the range, the Mi 10 Pro, has already been announced and did not benefit from such a large amount of RAM, stopping at 8 GB. If the 12Gb of RAM have become much more common on smartphones so much to find them even on some mid-range devices, the same cannot be said of the higher configuration.

Samsung began manufacturing 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM in July last year while for the 16 GB ones, it only started in February of this year. In the meantime, Xiaomi has started a collaboration with Micron before the launch of the new Mi 10 series, aimed at obtaining LPDDR5 type memories on its devices.

The American company, among other things, said that we could see at least one Xiaomi smartphone with 16GB of RAM on board, starting from the second half of 2020. However, at the moment, no official information has been provided regarding much less a possible launch date of the next Xiaomi Mix or perhaps of the futuristic Mi Mix Alpha, also suspected of having a similar feature.

We just have to wait a few weeks to understand if what has been reported so far is pure science fiction or if it will actually represent the immediate future.