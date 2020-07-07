Xiaomi will bring MIUI 12 an astrophotography mode similar to that of the Google Pixel

Xiaomi seems determined to take an important step forward with the camera app of its proprietary layer. The Chinese manufacturer continues to enhance the MIUI version by version, and the latest rumours point to reforms in the photographic section. And since MIUI 12 is the latest version of its layer, and MIUI 13 is still a long way from time, in mobile terms, it seems that version 12 is your current testing ground.

Just yesterday we knew that he was already testing a trigger for artificial intelligence, one that would select the best capture among several to always offer us the most appropriate photo. This function, which we have already known in the Google Pixels, will not be the only one imported from the phones of those of Mountain View. Since XDA Developers have hunted code that points to the astrophotography mode. Photos of the night skies in MIUI.

Night sky photography for MIUI 12

Again, the changes that have been seen in the source code of the MIUI camera correspond to the app installed in the beta version of MIUI 12 for China. It is logical that Xiaomi develops the new functionalities in their own language and in their own territory, and that they subsequently run to install themselves in the models marketed beyond their borders.

So if yesterday we knew about the ‘AI Shutter’ brought directly from the Pixels, today it is the turn of the sky photography. Specifically, from night skies. The Pixels have enjoyed the astrophotography mode for several months now and the next to implement it, according to this leak or discovery, will be Xiaomi in its MIUI 12.

There are still no samples of its operation, but the Astrophotography mode is already tested in MIUI 12

With this model you can photograph starry skies thanks to the background management of an artificial intelligence trained for it. But not only that, but we can use this mode, specialized in night photography with very low light, for light painting, or for shooting moving lights such as traffic or crowds. Also, why not, to obtain the silk effect when photographing bodies of water.

Initially, this test astrophotography mode is already in beta for the Poco F2 Pro from the Chinese manufacturer, a model released in India and corresponding to the Redmi K30 Pro from its own country. Now all that remains is to know when they will take the step of placing it on a ROM available to all users and, of course, on the international version of their most popular mobiles.

Track | XDA Developers