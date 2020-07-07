MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Xiaomi will bring MIUI 12 an astrophotography mode similar to that of the Google Pixel

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

A leaked benchmark hints at the brutal power of future NVIDIA RTX 3000 ‘Ampere’ family

The thing gets interesting in the world of dedicated graphics: AMD is preparing to launch its graphics with Navi...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi will bring MIUI 12 an astrophotography mode similar to that of the Google Pixel

Xiaomi seems determined to take an important step forward with the camera app of its proprietary layer. The Chinese manufacturer continues to enhance the MIUI version by version, and the latest rumours point to reforms in the photographic section. And since MIUI 12 is the latest version of its layer, and MIUI 13 is still a long way from time, in mobile terms, it seems that version 12 is your current testing ground.

Just yesterday we knew that he was already testing a trigger for artificial intelligence, one that would select the best capture among several to always offer us the most appropriate photo. This function, which we have already known in the Google Pixels, will not be the only one imported from the phones of those of Mountain View. Since XDA Developers have hunted code that points to the astrophotography mode. Photos of the night skies in MIUI.

Night sky photography for MIUI 12

Star

Again, the changes that have been seen in the source code of the MIUI camera correspond to the app installed in the beta version of MIUI 12 for China. It is logical that Xiaomi develops the new functionalities in their own language and in their own territory, and that they subsequently run to install themselves in the models marketed beyond their borders.

So if yesterday we knew about the ‘AI Shutter’ brought directly from the Pixels, today it is the turn of the sky photography. Specifically, from night skies. The Pixels have enjoyed the astrophotography mode for several months now and the next to implement it, according to this leak or discovery, will be Xiaomi in its MIUI 12.

There are still no samples of its operation, but the Astrophotography mode is already tested in MIUI 12

With this model you can photograph starry skies thanks to the background management of an artificial intelligence trained for it. But not only that, but we can use this mode, specialized in night photography with very low light, for light painting, or for shooting moving lights such as traffic or crowds. Also, why not, to obtain the silk effect when photographing bodies of water.

Initially, this test astrophotography mode is already in beta for the Poco F2 Pro from the Chinese manufacturer, a model released in India and corresponding to the Redmi K30 Pro from its own country. Now all that remains is to know when they will take the step of placing it on a ROM available to all users and, of course, on the international version of their most popular mobiles.

Track | XDA Developers

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi has the smart toilet that cleans with water and is adjustable in height

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Xiaomi has put Youpin on its crowdfunding platform a new contraption, one of those that make life easier for people and that we...
Read more

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070: more details leaked on the net

Computing Brian Adam -
The alleged detailed technical specifications of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards new generation, with Ampere Gaming GPU. To...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is filtered in photos, showing its screen with curved edges

Android Brian Adam -
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected on August 5, and we have already been able to see the appearance of some of the...
Read more

First images of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and there are surprises

Mobile Brian Adam -
Although in the first months of the year the terminals that have raised the most expectations have been the iPhone 12, now that...
Read more

TikTok, the United States ready to ban: "it is a tool for surveillance and propaganda"

Apps Brian Adam -
TikTok has announced that it will block its app in Hong Kong following the adoption of the new national security law which guaranteed greater...
Read more

Mr. Driller DrillLand Review: The return of a classic on Switch

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Mr. Driller DrillLand, released in 2002 on Nintendo GameCube, returns to action with its charge of colorful blocks: this is how it is doing. Even...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY