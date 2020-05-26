Xiaomi 'unleashed': RedmiBook and Redmi 10X presented in China

After the announcement of several devices in Italy, the time has come to talk about the products unveiled by Xiaomi in Chinese territory today 26 May 2020. You got it right: the company is "unleashed" these days and is making technology enthusiasts from all over the world happy.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizmochina, the laptops announced today in China are RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16. As can be seen from the names, there are several choices regarding the size of the diagonal of the panel. As for SoCs, we find fourth generation AMD Ryzen processors (Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 4500U), while the video card is an integrated Radeon Vega. The RAM cuts are 8 or 16GB and the SSD ones are 512GB or 1TB. Prices start at 3799 yuan (around 485 euros at the current exchange rate) for the less expensive variant of RedmiBook 13 and reach 4499 yuan (around 575 euros) for the more expensive model of RedmiBook 16.

As for the Redmi 10X series smartphones, according to what reported by Gizchina, two models have been unveiled today: Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro. Among the various technical characteristics (we recommend you consult the link in the source for the complete specifications), we find a MediaTek Dimensity processor, 5G support and a 4520 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 22.5W. Prices start at 1599 yuan (around 205 euros at the current exchange rate) for the Redmi 10X and 2399 yuan (around 305 euros) for the Pro variant.