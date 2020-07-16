Xiaomi, the Redmi 9 family expands: Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A arrive in Italy

A few weeks after the Italian launch of Redmi 9, Xiaomi today announced the arrival in the Italian market of the other two smartphones of the family: the Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A, which are in addition to the many announcements that arrived today during the summer keynote.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C is equipped with a 6.53-inch Dot Drop display, able to offer an immersive visual experience thanks to the 5,000 mAh battery. Based on the SoC MediaTek Helio G35, the processor is capable of reaching up to 2.3 GHz. On the photographic level, there is a triple camera optimized with AI that is able to quickly capture sharp and clear images in different situations.

The same display also for the Redmi 9A, which also obtained certification for protection from low light intensity blue light from TUV Rheinland. The battery is also 5000 mAh in this case, while the SoC is the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core. At the photographic level, as can be seen from the image below, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera, but an interesting aspect that deserves mention is the presence of the headphone jack and internal memory expandable up to 512GB.

So let’s get to the prices. Redmi 9A will be available from early September in Italy at the price of 149.90 Euro in the Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange and Twilight Blue colours, in the 3 / 64GB configuration only.

Redmi 9A instead will arrive in the main distribution chains from the end of July to 119.90 Euros for the 2 / 32GB variant, while from September the Redmi 9AT variant will also arrive at 119.90 Euros for the 2 / 32GB version.