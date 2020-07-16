MobileAndroidTech NewsShopping Guide
Updated:

Xiaomi, the Redmi 9 family expands: Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A arrive in Italy

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp crash of almost 1 hour prevents sending or receiving messages

WhatsApp does not work. The famous messaging application has stopped working a few minutes ago and its normal use...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi, the Redmi 9 family expands: Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A arrive in Italy

A few weeks after the Italian launch of Redmi 9, Xiaomi today announced the arrival in the Italian market of the other two smartphones of the family: the Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A, which are in addition to the many announcements that arrived today during the summer keynote.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C is equipped with a 6.53-inch Dot Drop display, able to offer an immersive visual experience thanks to the 5,000 mAh battery. Based on the SoC MediaTek Helio G35, the processor is capable of reaching up to 2.3 GHz. On the photographic level, there is a triple camera optimized with AI that is able to quickly capture sharp and clear images in different situations.

The same display also for the Redmi 9A, which also obtained certification for protection from low light intensity blue light from TUV Rheinland. The battery is also 5000 mAh in this case, while the SoC is the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core. At the photographic level, as can be seen from the image below, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera, but an interesting aspect that deserves mention is the presence of the headphone jack and internal memory expandable up to 512GB.

So let’s get to the prices. Redmi 9A will be available from early September in Italy at the price of 149.90 Euro in the Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange and Twilight Blue colours, in the 3 / 64GB configuration only.

Redmi 9A instead will arrive in the main distribution chains from the end of July to 119.90 Euros for the 2 / 32GB variant, while from September the Redmi 9AT variant will also arrive at 119.90 Euros for the 2 / 32GB version.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Google confirms that the new Gmail with Chat, Rooms and Meet is, for the moment, for G Suite clients

Apps Brian Adam -
This morning it was leaked that (Gmail is going to integrate with chat, rooms and Meet video calls) (Gmail is preparing a great redesign...
Read more

Xiaomi presents the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic headphones with noise cancellation

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
More announcements from the Xiaomi front. During the keynote this afternoon, new noise canceling earphones were also shown Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic,...
Read more

Xiaomi challenges the Amazon Fire TV Stick: the Mi TV Stick also arrives in Italy!

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
During the Xiaomi event of this afternoon, there was not only space for the new Mi Smart Band 5. The Chinese company, in fact,...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 finally arrives in Italy, at a special price for the launch

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
After the presentation in China of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the Chinese company announced today the arrival in Italy of the fifth...
Read more

Here’s where to see the live launch of the Minotaur IV rocket: it will bring 4 satellites into orbit

Space tech Brian Adam -
Today, a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket will launch four satellites into orbit at 15:00. The rocket will be launched from Pad-0B at NASA's...
Read more

Catherine: Full Body, Switch review

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Welcome to the Golden Playhouse. Prepare to be part of a complicated love story, where elements such as sex, betrayal, friendship or heartbreak are...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY