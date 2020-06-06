ReviewsLaptop ReviewsTech NewsLaptops
Updated:

Xiaomi, the presentation of the new Mi Notebook is near: it will focus on autonomy

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to erase your past on Facebook? Here we explain 👇

Surely you are no longer the same as 10 years ago and you would rather hide that past, now...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi presents its Haylou LS04: solar and a month of autonomy for 35 euros

Xiaomi has several brands that manufacture all kinds of wearables for her and it is precisely her smartwatch that...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

How to create video calls with more than 50 WhatsApp participants

The coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent confinement measures adopted by many governments around the world, have served to The...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

BioShock: The Collection, Review for Nintendo Switch: heaven in your hands

The umpteenth trip to Rapture and Columbia, for the first time on a Nintendo console and a portable console,...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Big Tech tempts antitrust by buying ‘startups’

Big Tech is tempting antitrust. Facebook, Microsoft and Apple are still on the market to buy startups, despite the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi, the presentation of the new Mi Notebook is near: it will focus on autonomy

The Xiaomi Indian social team has teased users again by reporting some rumors regarding the launch of the next Mi Notebook. The Chinese tech giant has indeed shared a new one
teaser on his official Twitter channel, focusing in particular on their battery.

In the video you can see a great attention to autonomy of the new laptops, which should be significantly higher than that of many laptops on the market.

The new ultrabooks would be characterized by excellent portability thanks to their very low thickness and extremely low weight. The battery should also be very interesting with a duration that could reach 12 hours.

Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook has stood out since the first generation for its perfect mix of performance, lightness and autonomy and even the new generation should not disappoint expectations. Although the full specs are currently unknown, upcoming laptops are expected can be equipped with 10th generation Intel processors or alternatively, with the AMD solution with Ryzen 4000 series.

Some reports have also claimed that the model being launched in India could come on the market under the Redmibook brandwhich would make it even more interesting. In addition, the Intel variant could also be combined with an NVIDIA GPU and SSD-type memory.

We have no information on the introductory price but most likely, it should be around, in exchange, around $ 795. The new laptops of the Chinese house will be announced on 11 June and we will be able to find out more details. We just have to wait a few more days to find out everything about Xiaomi’s new solutions.

Also at the Redmi house, a new display with excellent features was recently announced.

More Articles Like This

MediaWorld, the active offer for a few hours is on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Mobile Brian Adam -
After talking to you about the "Discount Now" initiative, let's go back to dealing with the offers of the well-known MediaWorld chain in the...
Read more

Francesco Facchinetti freewheeling on Stonex One: what didn’t work?

Android Brian Adam -
Stonex One was probably one of the most talked about smartphone projects in recent years regarding our country. Launched in 2015, five years ago...
Read more

OnePlus 8 Pro does better than the Galaxy S20 Plus according to DxOMark

Android Brian Adam -
DxOMark has published its in-depth review of the OnePlus 8 Pro's cameras and awarded an overall score of 119 points. The photographic sector reached...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: new images for the payment system and watchfaces

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Xiaomi has not published much information about the upcoming Mi Band 5 while things would have changed now. A very first indiscretion it would...
Read more

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Computing Brian Adam -
Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line reinvents the gaming experience by...
Read more

Black Lives Matter: Lady Gaga donates her 40 million followers Instagram account

Celebrities Brian Adam -
Lady Gaga takes the field firsthand for the protests going on in the United States. The pop star, who recently returned with the new...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

MediaWorld, the active offer for a few hours is on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

After talking to you about the "Discount Now" initiative, let's go back to dealing with the offers of the...
Read more
Android

Francesco Facchinetti freewheeling on Stonex One: what didn’t work?

Brian Adam -
Stonex One was probably one of the most talked about smartphone projects in recent years regarding our country. Launched in 2015, five years ago...
Read more
Android

OnePlus 8 Pro does better than the Galaxy S20 Plus according to DxOMark

Brian Adam -
DxOMark has published its in-depth review of the OnePlus 8 Pro's cameras and awarded an overall score of 119 points. The photographic sector reached...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: new images for the payment system and watchfaces

Brian Adam -
Xiaomi has not published much information about the upcoming Mi Band 5 while things would have changed now. A very first indiscretion it would...
Read more
Computing

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Brian Adam -
Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line reinvents the gaming experience by...
Read more
Laptop Reviews

Xiaomi, the presentation of the new Mi Notebook is near: it will focus on autonomy

Brian Adam -
The Xiaomi Indian social team has teased users again by reporting some rumors regarding the launch of the next Mi Notebook. The Chinese tech...
Read more
Celebrities

Black Lives Matter: Lady Gaga donates her 40 million followers Instagram account

Brian Adam -
Lady Gaga takes the field firsthand for the protests going on in the United States. The pop star, who recently returned with the new...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: