Xiaomi, the presentation of the new Mi Notebook is near: it will focus on autonomy

The Xiaomi Indian social team has teased users again by reporting some rumors regarding the launch of the next Mi Notebook. The Chinese tech giant has indeed shared a new one

teaser on his official Twitter channel, focusing in particular on their battery.

In the video you can see a great attention to autonomy of the new laptops, which should be significantly higher than that of many laptops on the market.

The new ultrabooks would be characterized by excellent portability thanks to their very low thickness and extremely low weight. The battery should also be very interesting with a duration that could reach 12 hours.

Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook has stood out since the first generation for its perfect mix of performance, lightness and autonomy and even the new generation should not disappoint expectations. Although the full specs are currently unknown, upcoming laptops are expected can be equipped with 10th generation Intel processors or alternatively, with the AMD solution with Ryzen 4000 series.

Some reports have also claimed that the model being launched in India could come on the market under the Redmibook brandwhich would make it even more interesting. In addition, the Intel variant could also be combined with an NVIDIA GPU and SSD-type memory.

We have no information on the introductory price but most likely, it should be around, in exchange, around $ 795. The new laptops of the Chinese house will be announced on 11 June and we will be able to find out more details. We just have to wait a few more days to find out everything about Xiaomi’s new solutions.

