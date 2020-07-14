Xiaomi strengthens the after sales service in Italy and inaugurates a new warehouse

Xiaomi, to thank all the Italians who wanted to trust her in this particular historical moment, has decided to bring its Mi.com warehouse in Italy, but also strengthened the after-sales service.

“This is an important day in the history of Xiaomi Italy, in fact, today the first mi.com warehouse opens in Italy. This new opening allows us to respect the promise made a few months ago to our users who requested an increasingly fast and efficient local service. In this way, we significantly reduce delivery times and, at the same time, we keep our promise“Said Davide Lunardelli, Head of Marketing of Xiaomi Italia.

As for the offers dedicated to after-sales service, until 31 July 2020, all owners of Xiaomi smartphones that are no longer protected by legal guarantees will be able to access the repair and replacement of the screen or motherboard in discounted pieces. The cost of the service includes labour for repair, shipping and replacement of damaged components.

All details are available on the dedicated area on the Xiaomi website, where the costs of the after-sales service are also indicated for each product that is included in the promotion.