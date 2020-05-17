Xiaomi stops the development of beta versions, MIUI 12 is coming?

Today, the official Xiaomi MIUI development team has made a major new announcement. In a beta update patch for the MIUI 20.3.23 build, a message has been included informing users that this week is the last one in which updates will be received for the MIUI 11 customization layer, which may be indicative of the start of development from MIUI 12.

The company has already left some hints about the new version of the customization layer, so this could be a clear indication that Xiaomi will focus on developing something new.

MIUI 12 could be being developed

A large catalog of devices have already received Android 10 along with MIUI 11Although some have obtained this version of the customization layer with a lower version of the Google operating system. Now it’s time to think about the new version and keep improving.

On the other hand, the Coronavirus comes to mind. The recent outbreak of this virus along with the Chinese New Year holiday may have delayed development. We will have to wait and see what the interruption of development really means.

For those who don’t know, China recently suffered a viral outbreak that has quickly turned into a global pandemic. It is one of the main reasons for alarm around the world and readers are advised to be cautious and informed on the subject.

Leaving this topic aside, some users have also found clues about MIUI 12 in the official forums. Little by little we will surely see new data from the customization layer, since it usually arrives at the end of the year but the beta tests begin in September. | Source: ITHome