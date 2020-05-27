Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review: the return of the best buy under 200 euros

The Redmi Note range has always been a great success in our country. Many will remember the now historic Redmi Note 7 arrived at the beginning of 2019, not to mention that Redmi Note 8T arrived at the end of the same year.

In view of the second anniversary of Xiaomi’s arrival in Italy, the Chinese company has decided to bring the Redmi Note 9 range to our market, which aims to collect the legacy of the iconic devices mentioned above, taking it to a next level. In short, it is an important test bench for Xiaomi, also to demonstrate that it is still able to make excellent economic devices (we refer to the criticisms received by the community after the prices of the Mi 10 Pro range).

In recent weeks we have had the opportunity to test properly Redmi Note 9, the basic variant of the new family of devices. Don’t confuse it with Redmi Note 9s. We know, the names are very similar, but that’s another smartphone.

The version we tested, the 3 / 64GB, is sold to a price of 199.99 euros in Italy.

The cost rises to 229.99 euros for the 4 / 128GB model. Sales will start from today 27 May 2020 on the official website, in the authorized Mi Stores and in the main distribution chains. Moreover, for the first 24 hours, the price is 179.90 euros. The prices are what many expected, but will the Chinese company have managed to make a new best buy?

Design and unboxing

The smartphone was supplied to us without a sales package and therefore we cannot give you first-hand information on the content of the bundle. However, there should be a soft cover, a USB Type-C cable for charging and for data transfer, a pin for removing the SIM compartment (triple slot, two nanoSIM + microSD) and a 22.5W charger. However, the smartphone supports a maximum of 18W when charging. In short, the equipment is the classic one and this time there is also a faster charger than usual.

The smartphone has dimensions of 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9 mm. We are on very similar levels to the Redmi Note 8T and the weight of 199 grams is also more or less the same. By taking the device in hand, you experience the same sensations as the predecessor. This is not exactly the lightest smartphone on the market, but the ergonomics are good, the grip is excellent and the device can be used. We recently tested many more “uncomfortable” smartphones to hold and this Redmi Note 9 has not given us any problems.

Being a low-end product, the materials are clearly not at the level of the more expensive models. Here the frame is plastic, but in reality we can assure you that the build quality is excellent for the price range.

The coloring that we got to try, the Forest Green, we particularly liked it and is able to create excellent light effects. The only aspect that has not completely convinced us is the fact that it holds back a little too much. However, other colors are available with the Midnight Gray and Polar White variants.

Staying at the rear, we find four photographic sensors arranged at the top in the center, accompanied on the right by an LED flash and slightly below by a classic fingerprint sensor. The latter has always proved to be rapid and has hardly lost detection. However, we preferred the convenient 2D facial release. Both methods are quick: choose based on how much you care about security and how you use your smartphone.

The protrusion of the cameras is there and Redmi Note 9 “dances” a little if placed on a flat surface, but in reality we have seen much worse solutions and this aspect has never created too many problems for us.

Interesting news for the front of the device: Xiaomi has decided to abandon the classic “drop” notch seen with both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8T and embrace the hole for the camera, which is located at the top left. The choice is spot-on: the smartphone stands out and brings a more modern design than usual in the range under 200 euros.

Don’t expect a higher screen-to-body ratio: the edges are noticeable, but the curved corners and this design create a good effect. It is certainly one of the most beautiful smartphones to see in this range. Just like on the Redmi Note 8T, the notification LED is missing.

In any case, if you need silent but obvious notifications, you can use the flash for incoming calls (Settings> Apps> System app settings> Call settings> Incoming call settings> Flash when ringing) or take advantage of third-party solutions set off to do this with all the apps. In short, the “problem” is really limited if you know all the possibilities of the case.

Arriving at the buttons and ports, at the bottom there are speakers, USB Type-C port, first microphone and 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. On the right we find the power button and the volume rocker, while on the left the SIM trolley appears. At the top are the infrared port and the second microphone. Resistance to splashing water is interesting, thanks to the water repellent Nano Coating coating.

Summing up, Redmi Note 9 convinces in terms of design, presenting a revised look and able to stand out in the low end. Xiaomi has done an excellent job.

Technical features

Under the shell of Redmi Note 9 pulses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor operating at a maximum frequency of 2.0 GHz (2 x 2.0 GHz + 6 x 1.8 GHz), flanked by a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The entire memory is 64GB eMMC 5.1 (expandable via microSD up to 512GB), a value that suits most users who aim for this price range.

The display is a 6.53-inch LCD with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The TÜV Rheinland certification is interesting, which attests to the fact that the screen is not able to strain the eyes too much.

The maximum brightness is average. For the rest, we are faced with a panel of excellent quality, which we can define as above the average of the price range.

The colors are well calibrated and watching videos on this screen is a pleasure for the eyes. The only flaw we have encountered is an automatic brightness that tends to go too far upwards.

Of course, this is useful when you are outside, but inside there are sometimes situations in which the display raises the brightness too much and unpleasant contrasts are created, especially by opening some apps that have Dark Mode. However, it is an inconvenience that occurs only in a few contexts and can be fixed by manually setting the brightness.

As for the aspect ratio, most of the apps are displayed on the full screen, but in some cases there is still some content that does not fit (such as the Twitch live). In any case, there is the classic way to “force” full screen viewing and many developers are solving this aspect. To underline the presence of Widevine L1 DRMs, which allow you to view the contents of streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, in HD.

Small note: as often happens, we have been provided with a version of the smartphone with unlocked bootloader and therefore the device does not have the Play Protect certification. This means, for example, that we had to find Netflix outside the Play Store, but the units on sale will not have any such inconvenience.

Xiaomi has also focused heavily on the photographic sector with this Redmi Note 9. In fact, we find a 13MP front camera (f / 2.25) and a quadruple rear camera 48MP (f / 1.79) + 8MP (f / 2.2, ultra wide angle, 118 degrees) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for depth of field) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for macro). The four rear sensors can record videos in 1080p / 30fps and the front cam also reaches the same resolution. Xiaomi has decided not to go on 4K and 1080p / 60fps and, in our view, it has done well. We have already seen several times in the past how difficult it is to stabilize videos by going up with the resolution, better then focus on the best available mode.

There is no shortage of the classic Short video, Portrait, Night, 48MP, Panorama, Pro and Slow motion (720p / 120 fps) features. Google Lens and the interesting document scanning are also present: just frame a sheet with the camera and the system will automatically detect its portion. Among other things, you can immediately “transform” the image into black and white or improve it. Certainly an excellent function that allows you to digitize documents instantly, but we are not talking about OCR and probably such a possibility would have been even more useful.

As for the cam dedicated to macros, you already know how we think it: they are fine for social use, but the resolution is still a bit too low for other contexts.

Moving on to a more general picture, the rear cameras they take photos of above average quality. The colors are well balanced and HDR and artificial intelligence do an excellent job, without ever distorting the final result too much. The context in which the photographic sector gives its best is in good light conditions, while when night falls the noise starts to get marked, highlighting all the limits that a low-end smartphone has in this field. However, we must say that the Night mode implemented by Xiaomi works well in certain contexts, even if the noise often persists even here.

The maximum digital zoom is 10x, but only up to 2x are good results. The front camera takes good shots, without standing out from the crowd. In any case, the photographic sector of Redmi Note 9 is excellent for a smartphone that costs less than 200 euros and we are sure that users who turn to this type of solutions will remain satisfied. If you want to get a more precise idea, you can find some uncompressed photos by consulting our Drive folder dedicated to Redmi Note 9.

Coming to autonomy, the battery is from well 5020 mAh with 18W charging support (the charger in the package is 22.5W). We often managed to get two days of autonomy. Even on stress days, we always arrived in the evening with a good “stock” of residual charge, so autonomy is certainly one of the major strengths of this Redmi Note 9.

The connectivity department is very complete, we find everything the user can need in this range: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. Not bad the audio sector, which despite being mono is able to offer good general quality and a decent maximum volume (our tests showed 78 dBA).

Software

The operating system is Android 10 with MIUI Global 11.0.3.0 and security patches updated in May 2020. The MIUI 11 we know it well: we find the classic excellent full screen gestures, the Dark Mode, the digital Wellness screen and the Second space functionality. Recently we have seen the news that will be made by MIUI 12 and obviously Redmi Note 9 will be updated to this version.

We do not have certain dates yet, but Xiaomi has already included the smartphone in the list of those who will receive the update, so you can rest assured from this point of view. The only aspect that has not completely convinced us are the pre-installed apps and the advertising that appears when you install some software. When you start your smartphone for the first time, you immediately notice the presence of “unsolicited” games and apps (such as Block Puzzle Guardian or suggestions regarding downloading eToro or similar).

Fortunately, the pre-installed apps can be removed and the advertising does not create any kind of nuisance. In general, we can therefore say that the choice of Xiaomi, which we remember allows you to keep costs down, is wise. For the rest, the fluidity of the system is normal, all in all in line with many other devices in this price range. Despite this, as we will see in more detail shortly, we would have expected more.

Performance and benchmarks

Unfortunately, one of the painful sides of Redmi Note 9 is its performance. In fact, the leap generation with Redmi Note 8T does not make itself felt almost at all and now there are smartphones that can largely overcome these results. Don’t get us wrong: in everyday life many users will be able to do everything without too many problems, but we are certainly not facing one of the most powerful smartphones in this price range. Some lag is also noticeable at the system level and some apps are able to put a strain on the smartphone.

To give you a more complete picture, let’s take a look at the benchmarks. Redmi Note 9 registered a total of 189112 points on AnTuTu Benchmarkwhile on Geekbench it reached 354 points in single-core and 1247 points in multi-core. Redmi Note 8T (4 / 64GB) reaches 174156 points on AnTuTu, so the generational leap is not very marked.

Furthermore, we are in a market where Realme 6, which is now around 200 euros, reaches 290582 points and also has a screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz (while Redmi Note 9 stops at 60 Hz). In short, it is clear that Xiaomi has lagged a little behind the competition.

Gaming

To put Redmi Note 9 under stress we chose three titles: Call of Duty Mobile, Asphalt 9 and ARK: Survival Evolved. These are particularly useful games to test performance, especially on a smartphone with a MediaTek processor, which are notoriously flawed regarding certain graphics libraries.

Call of Duty Mobile runs only with “Basso” details and “Medium” FPS It is the game that does not let go further, detecting the hardware limits. For the rest, the title runs well, but obviously you have to compromise on the graphics level.

Asphalt 9 has a moderate fluidity if left with the default settings, but important lags start to appear if you try to set the “High quality” preset. In short, even here you can see the limits of the hardware sector. The focal test, however, is the one with ARK: Survival Evolved, a now “famous” title for “slicing” the less performing processors.

In fact, the title is unable to run smoothly even at “Basso”. Don’t get us wrong: this is a very “heavy” game, but surely we have seen better solutions from this point of view.

Present the classic section of the Security application called “Turbo video games”, which acts as a hub to the installed games and allows you to use the usual features during the game, from the Picture-in-picture apps to the video recording, passing through the possibility of take screenshots. In any case, as you probably guessed, the software is unable to resolve the situation and Redmi Note 9 isn’t exactly the best of gaming devices.