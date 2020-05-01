- Advertisement -

If you like Note mobiles, today you have three new ones to choose from. Although we will focus on the new Xiaomi Red Mi Note 9 Pro.

We give you 5 reasons why you are a candidate to become a best seller.

Xiaomi and Redmi today presented the new Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. Access the following links to know everything about the new Redmi Note 9 and the presentation event of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

All of them are sure to sell very well, but in this report, we will focus on the Redmi Note 9 Pro, because for its balanced hardware and its presumably good price, in addition to the great pull that Redmi has in Spain, they aim to make it one of the best-selling phones of the year. These are its main characteristics:

We have already commented on its characteristics in another news item, so here we will focus on 5 reasons why we believe you will be a candidate to become a best seller.

A large, clean screen

If you like large and clear screens to play or watch videos and series, or to edit content, the Redmi Note 9 Pro stands out for its 6.67-inch screen with a good Full HD + resolution. It is a DotDisplay screen with an improved text reading mode, with good contrast, a brightness of 450 nits and TÜV Rheinland certification that confirms that it emits little blue light.

The front camera is a small hole in the top centre, which doesn’t bother too much.

The most powerful processor in the range

The Redmi Note 9 Pro mounts the most powerful processor in the entire Note 9 range. This is a fact to consider if you are looking for performance. It is a mid-range CPU, the Snapdragon 720G, with the stability and performance that Qualcomm always guarantees.

It is made with 8 nm FinFET lithography and has 8 cores at a maximum of 2.3 GHz, powered by the Adreno 618 GPU. It is a processor that works for any task, even powerful games, and is also well balanced with the 4 or 6 GB of RAM.

You will not find anything better in the Note 9 range.

64 MP camera and various support sensors

Note 9 pro It is a mobile designed for you to capture photos like a professional, without having to spend 1000 euros.

Above all, it stands out its powerful 64 MP sensor, one of the highest you can find on the market, with an f / 1.89 aperture and a pixel size of 0.8 microns.

It is well paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, a 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor.

It is a configuration designed so that the mobile does not leave you lying in any situation. It doesn’t matter that you want to capture panoramas, portraits, close-up macro photos or selfies with its 16 MP camera. There is a sensor for all situations.

It also has numerous effects and tools, from cinema modes to create cinematographic effects on videos (record videos in 4K), to a document scanning mode, slow-motion selfies, and much more.

An excellent combination for a mobile that will be around 300 euros.

Huge battery with fast charge

Other advantages of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is that you are going to forget about recharges. Thanks to your huge 5020 mAh battery last two days without recharging, even with continued use.

It also supports fast charge at 30 W, with 33W charger included, so you can recharge the mobile to 57% in just 30 minutes.

This is one of the most important points on a smartphone, and in this regard, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is almost unsurpassed.

It has what users ask for, at a good price

If Redmi sells more mobiles than anyone in Spain, it is because they understand and listen to users. Their smartphones have what their customers ask for, and this Redmi Note 9 Pro is no exception.

Here you will find all that we need most: NFC to pay with mobile, headphone jack connector to use lifelong ones without forcing you to buy new ones, Dual SIM, infrared sensor…

It is a mobile that has everything you need.

The only thing we need to know is the price and the launch date in Spain. These are international prices:

Redmi Note 9 Pro (6 + 128 GB): for $ 269

Redmi Note 9 Pro (6 + 128 GB): for $ 299

Supposedly there will be around 300 – 325 euros. With the usual discounts and promotions, you will stay on a very, very attractive mobile …