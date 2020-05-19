Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, review: another attempt by Xiaomi to storm the mid-range

At the beginning of the year, Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 7 to inaugurate its new independent brand Redmi by Xiaomi, and shortly after, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, an improved version of the previous one, was also presented. Both terminals welcomed their successors last August when the company launched the new Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in China.

The latter, with its 64-megapixel camera and its MediaTek processor, landed in other markets within a few weeks, but it has not been until now when Xiaomi has decided to also bring the Redmi Note 8T to Europe, or what is the same, an international version of the Redmi Note 8 to which NFC connectivity has been added. The rest of the specifications, including the quad 48-megapixel sensor camera, are exactly the same as in the Redmi Note 8.

Redmi Note 8T spec sheet

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 8T SCREEN 6.3 inch LCD (19.5: 9) FullHD + resolution PROCESSOR Snapdragon 665 Adreno 610 GPU RAM 3GB / 4GB STORAGE 32GB / 64GB / 128GB + micro SD SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie + MIUI 10.3.1 REAR CAMERA 48 MP + 8 MP (wide angle) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) FRONTAL CAMERA 13 MP DRUMS 4,000 mAh + fast charge 18 W CONNECTIVITY Dual 4G, BT 4.2, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack OTHERS Infrared port, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 161.44 x 75.4 x 8.6mm 199.2 g PRICE 3GB / 32GB: 179 euros

4 GB / 64 GB: 199 euros

4 GB / 128 GB: 249 euros

Pleasant to the eye and touch

As it did with the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has opted for the glass construction with Gorilla Glass 5 protection both front and rear. In hand, the new Redmi Note 8T presents a comfortable grip, firm and does not convey the feeling of being very heavy despite touching 200 grams. And while footprints are unavoidable, the slimline design with rounded curves and mirror finish gives it an elegant overall look.

On the back, in addition to the fingerprint reader and the Redmi logo, we have the four sensors of the main camera housed in a vertical module, next to the flash. This module, located in the upper left corner, protrudes quite a bit from the body, which causes the terminal to limp when we leave it on a flat surface and the risk of scratching the lenses increases.

The front is dominated by the screen, which has a drop-shaped notch and relatively tight side frames, although the bottom (where the brand logo appears again) is still somewhat thick. The 6.3-inch FullHD + panel offers a good visualization in general terms, even outdoors, with correct auto-brightness and optimal viewing angles for a phone in this category.

It is true that the colours are somewhat muted (remember that it is an LCD), but the level of detail and the brightness are more than enough. In this sense, in addition, we have the customization possibilities that MIUI offers us to modify the contrast or tonality to our liking, as well as a reading mode or the option of double touch to wake up.

Colours are not as vivid as on an AMOLED panel, but the level of detail and brightness is more than enough

Now let’s talk about the sound section, where the Redmi Note 8T has a single speaker at the bottom It delivers a powerful sound, although as we turn up the volume, it gets a little raucous. By the way, it has a jack socket next to that speaker, but the unit we have tested did not have the headphones, so we could not check how they sound.

Remarkable performance, outstanding autonomy

As a brain, the Redmi Note 8T mounts the Snapdragon 665 from Qualcomm, a processor with an 11-nanometer architecture that is accompanied by the Adreno 610 GPU and that we have already seen onboard the Xiaomi Mi A3. The unit we have tested is the one that includes 4 GB of RAM (it is also available with 3 GB) and has offered us a fluid performance in the day to day, with a correct job in multitasking, good transitions and without getting too hot. We have also not seen lag or sudden closings, except at a certain moment.

REDMI NOTE 8T REDMI NOTE 7 XIAOMI MI A3 HUAWEI P30 LITE SAMSUNG GALAXY A50 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 665 Kirin 710 Exynos 9610 RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB ANTUTU 170,780 142,445 140,138 131,268 146,957 PCMARK WORK 6,553 6,335 6,564 5,872 5,556

As for the operating system, it comes with MIUI in its version 10.3.1 on Android 9 Pie. That means that, on the one hand, it has extensive customization options and several handy tools, but on the other, it includes a large amount of bloatware with several duplicate apps and third-party apps. Of the 64 GB that our unit had (it is also available with 32 and 128 GB), just over 49 GB came free, although, fortunately, we can always use a micro SD card to expand it.

Regarding biometric authentication systems, it has a fingerprint reader and facial recognition. The first is reliable, accurate and relatively fast, while the second is somewhat slow, but we can also rate it as effective (except when there is a shortage of light, which shows some problems recognizing the face).

The Redmi Note 8T has a 4,000 mAh battery that, in our tests, has exceeded 7 hours of the screen with a full charge

And autonomy? In this section, the new Redmi Note 8T has a 4,000 mAh battery that, during our tests, has allowed us get to the end of the day without problems and it has exceeded 7 hours of screen with a full charge, reaching 8 hours in some cases.

That battery recharges through the USB-C port and is supports 18W fast charge, but unfortunately, we could not test the 18 W charger that comes standard because our unit did not have it.

Four very versatile cameras

The photographic equipment is one of the highlights of this new terminal, as Xiaomi has provided it with nothing less than four lenses in the rear camera– A 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP (120 degree) ultra wide-angle, a 2 MP macro, and a 2 MP depth sensor. To this we must add a 13 MP front camera, the effective support of artificial intelligence and the camera app that Xiaomi has accustomed us to, intuitive and with direct access to the main functions and shooting modes.

In practice, the rear camera behaves correctly under favorable light conditions and offers results with somewhat high saturation without reaching excess, a remarkable level of detail and a good dynamic range, to the point that HDR activation is barely noticeable. AF is fast and effective.

Photo mode with AI activated

Photo mode with HDR de-aligned (left) vs. Photo mode with HDR activated (right)

The wide-angle and macro enhance the versatility of the equipment, but considerably reduce the quality of the images and, in our opinion, it would have been preferable to opt for a telephoto lens. As for Portrait mode, it offers us the possibility of applying filters and a beautifier, in addition, to adjust background blur (We do not recommend taking it to the extreme because it is somewhat artificial).

From left right: 0.6X – 1X – 2X (all in Photo mode)

Photo mode (left) vs. Portrait mode with blurring to the maximum (right)

At night, shooting in Photo mode, the camera complies, without great fanfare, but with an evident loss of detail and noise. However, the Redmi Note 8T proposes us a dedicated Night mode that improves those results, obtaining information from dark areas and slightly reducing noise. To be a mobile of this category, we have been pleasantly surprised.

Night mode

Photo mode (left) vs. Night mode (right)

The front camera, meanwhile, also has HDR, artificial intelligence, filters, various beauty settings and a Portrait mode where it is also possible to adjust the background blur (although in this case, it is done through software). The daytime results are acceptable, they focus correctly and show a good level of detail, although they tend to overexpose the skies, especially in Portrait mode.

Photo mode with AI activated

Photo mode (left) vs. Portrait mode (right)

At night, the presence of noise increases considerably, but, whenever there is artificial light (from a lamppost or a lamp, for example), results are better than expected for a mobile of this price. If the lighting is poor, the on-screen flash can help us save the scene, but it should not be abused too much.

Redmi Note 8T, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

The Redmi Note 8T behaves in a way solvent in any of the sections: it offers a good screen display, optimum performance on a day-to-day basis, an autonomy that will not leave us lying at the end of the day and cameras that, in addition to giving a lot of play, provide satisfactory results in most scenes . Do you have room for improvement? Yes, but very little considering its price range.

Xiaomi’s catalogue is increasingly full of mobiles that differ little from each other and that, in most cases, compete with each other

It is true that Android purists will see MIUI a very custom layer with lots of bloatware (and advertising), but even this has its positive side, because we will find in it several tools and adjustments that can be useful to us. And that without forgetting some additions such as the micro SD slot, the dual SIM function, the NFC, the infrared port, the headphone jack, the TÜV Rheinland certification …

In short, we are facing a very balanced terminal both in performance and in price (the 4GB / 64GB variant that we have tested costs 199 euros), in which few things are missed and which is postulated as a worthy heir to the hit Redmi Note 7. The problem? Xiaomi’s catalog is increasingly full of mobiles that differ little from each other and, in most cases, compete with each other.

8.4 Design 8.5 screen 8.0 performance 8.5 Camera 8.5 software 8.0 Autonomy 9.0 In favor Cameras performance in this price range.

Wide connectivity options: NFC, dual SIM, infrared, USB-C, jack …

Autonomy to overcome a day without problems. Against Excessive bloatware and advertising in some apps.

Wide and macro provide less versatility than a telephoto lens.

Sound distorts when volume is raised above 70-80%.