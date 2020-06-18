MobileAndroidTech NewsShopping Guide
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and iPhone Xr among Unieuro’s discounts today

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and iPhone Xr among Unieuro's discounts today

Even today, the Unieuro day offers, expiring at 11:59 pm. Among the most interesting offers we find some Xiaomi smartphones, including the Redmi Note 8T, but also an iPhone Xr.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T It is available in various colors, with 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of internal memory, at a price of 169.90 Euros, 26% less than the list price of 229.90 Euros, for a saving of 60 Euros. For all information on the device, please refer to our review.

However, there is also a discount256GB iPhone Xr, black, at 729 Euros: in this case the savings are 28% from the 899 Euros proposed by Apple at launch.

Always among the offers of the smartphone sector we also find theHuawei P40 Lite, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of memory, at 249 Euros, 16% less than the previous 299 Euros, while the Motorola Moto e6 Plus goes to 109 Euros. The Motorola G8 Power instead it goes to 199 Euros, for a saving of 20% compared to the 249 Euros previously proposed.

As always, Unieuro offers free delivery and the possibility of adding, through the product sheet, the additional warranty and damage coverage.

The complete list of products on offer is available at this address

