Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Updated:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, review: how to conquer the mid-range

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, review: how to conquer the mid-range with a huge battery and a MediaTek processor

Mediatek returns to the mid-range and it does it from the hand of Xiaomi with its Redmi Note 8 Pro. Because yes, the mid-range terminal that we are dealing with today has more than interesting features which we will talk about throughout its analysis, but without a doubt its processor is one of the most controversial points, something that we will clarify in this trip in detail through the terminal.

With a pretty eye-catching design, a battery that seems to have no end, and a fairly versatile camera configuration, the Redmi Note 8 Pro wants to win the mid-range before the end of 2019. Therefore, it is necessary to gut it to know whether or not it is worthy of a gap in such complicated segment.

Redmi Note 8 Pro datasheet

Redmi Note 8 Pro

screenIPS 6.53 ”ratio 19.5: 9, 91.4%
2,340 x 1,080 px
ProcessorMediatek Helio G90T
RAM and storage6/8 GB RAM 128 GB (+ microSD up to 256 GB)
Frontal camera20 MP, 1080p @ 30 video
Rear camerasFour cameras:
64 Mpx, f / 1.8, 1 / 1.7 “, 0.8µm 1.2”, PDAF
2 Mpx, 1.75 µm (macro)
2 Mpx, 1.75 µm (depth)
8 Mpx wide angle 13 mm, f / 2.2, 1/4 “, 1.12µm
ConnectivityWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, GPS (Galileo, Glonass)
Drums4,500 mAh
Fast charging 18W
BiometricsFingerprint sensor (rear) and face identification
Dimensions and weight161.35 x 76.4 x 8.79mm, 199.8g
Price6 GB + 64 GB: 249 euros


Eye-catching design and correct panel

Img 7125 The slight curvature of the back of the Redmi Note 8 Pro makes its grip pleasant, although the glass slips.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is a terminal that, at least in our green unit, enters through the eyes at the first contact. It is a well-finished terminal, beautiful in our opinion, although pretty big. It exceeds 16 centimeters high, although the thickness is quite achieved, taking into account the immense battery it has.

It must be taken into account, yes, that the weight goes up to 200 grams, something that makes it a heavy terminal, with this figure being somewhat higher than most alternatives in its price range.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is built in glass and aluminum. The footprints are easily marked, although in our unit it is not as exaggerated as it does in the gray versions

If we go around the terminal, we find a huge camera module that protrudes quite a bit from the terminal body. This can be a problem if we do not use it with a cover, especially because it seems easy that the chrome that covers the edges of the module is scratched.

Img 7132

The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s screen is 6.53 inches, with a Full HD + resolution and IPS technology. Here we miss AMOLED technology How tuned is Xiaomi in proposals such as the Mi 9T or the Mi 9 SE. However, the effort made by the Chinese company to fairly similarly calibrate all your panels, regardless of the type of technology used in each of them.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro does not have a bad panel. However, the AMOLED technology that Xiaomi has so controlled in these ranges is missing.

At the level of colors, maximum brightness and temperature, Note 8 Pro performs well enough, although we miss the extra contrast that AMOLED provides in blacks and better viewing angles. The front use, according to GSMarena is 84.9%, a fairly good figure, although the lower bevel is still significantly higher than the upper.

Img 7130 The lower bezel of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is higher than the top, as we are used to seeing on Android.

As for the sound, we found a somewhat insufficient experience. In our tests, it has been difficult to reach peaks of 70 decibels. Thus, the volume is low, and the quality is quite improvable. We highlight, yes, that despite the massive battery, the terminal retains the headphone jack, excellent news for those who resist making the leap to Bluetooth, in pursuit of the audio fidelity that the cable continues to give.

A much more powerful engine that kills all prejudices

Img

And the MediaTek arrived. The Helio G90T is in charge of giving life to this terminal, a processor that is placed in benchmarks above the Snapdragon 730 itself, one of the best Qualcomm proposals for the mid-range, both in terms of performance and energy efficiency. The processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.

If we were to say that the terminal has a Snapdragon 730G, we would have believed it. The Helio G90T is the best processor MediaTek has ever made. It performs well, does not heat the terminal, and does not suffer from the problems of past generations

So how does this MediaTek processor perform? Outstandingly, in a nutshell. The Helio G90T performs quite well both in games with high graphics requirements and in everyday tasks. And no, we haven’t found the classic MediaTek overheats in the past, coverage issues, or poor GPS reception. The Chinese company, at least in the mid-range, has finally managed to catch up with Qualcomm, something that has pleasantly surprised us, and that only leaves doubts about the future updates that the terminal will receive.

Redmi Note 8 ProSamsung Galaxy A70Xiaomi Mi 9 SEXIAOMI MI A3Xiaomi Mi 9T
PROCESSORMediaTek G90TSnapdragon 675Snapdragon 710Snapdragon 665Snapdragon 730
RAM6 GB6 GB6 GB4GB6 GB
ANTUTU227,154170,567177,957139,353211.901
GEEKBENCH2,462 / 7,5202,363 / 6,3901,868 / 5,9011,517 / 5,5702,545 / 6,900

 

In referring to biometrics, the fingerprint reader is located at the rear. The operation is correct, although it is not that it stands out for being one of the fastest in the mid-range. In fact, the unlock time is quite similar to Xiaomi’s low-screen readers. In the same way, we found facial recognition by the camera. Fast, but quite insecure.

Miui 11 MIUI 11 is still a heavy layer. However, it works quite well, and is more than benevolent in terms of energy consumption.

MIUI 11 feels like a glove to this Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi’s new customization layer moves smoothly, is benevolent at the energy management level, and leaves no trace of past problems with the arrival of push notifications. Fonts are more refined, content looks better And in a nutshell, we enjoy using the operating system (something that can’t be said with all layers). We have some pre-installed applications, but it is not too difficult to erase them from the map.

Screen Time Redmi Note 8 Pro

At the level of autonomy, quite high figures. It has not been difficult for us to exceed eight hours of screen in a day of use. About six or seven hours if we extend to two days. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery, which performs as we expected. Again, the MediaTek processor maintains the type, not finding excessive drains while playing or we carry out any other type of heavy-duty. As for the charging time, it rises up to an hour and a half. Figure that it is not bad considering the amperage of the device.

A versatile camera with light and shadow

Camera Application

Xiaomi’s camera app does not hide secrets. It is complete, with manual mode, and we miss practically nothing missing. How could it be otherwise, it has artificial intelligence, applied above all to scene recognition, to establish predetermined settings that adapt (on paper) to the photograph we are taking.

Daytime photography

Redmi Note 8 Pro Detail Correct detail, although upgradeable color levels, for this Redmi Note 8 Pro.

In the daytime section, we found correct results, although the 64-megapixel camera does not provide the extra detail that could be expected, given the resolution of the sensor. Sharpness level is correct, although the interpretation of color is somewhat erratic, and the HDR has serious problems when it comes to exposing the whole scene.

Pro tip: activate automatic HDR for your photos, and you will save yourself the unnecessary burns that come if it is not active

We still do not understand why Xiaomi turn off HDR by default in app, having to activate it manually when this is practically essential if we want the photographs not to burn.

Night photography

Redmi Note 8 Pro Night Mode On the left, photograph with night mode. On the right, automatic photography.

In the night section, again, correct results. We have a night mode that enhances the exposure of the photographs but, curiously, it does not manage to get much more detail. In fact, in the example we have taken, photography without night mode has more detail than photography in night mode.

Portrait mode

Redmi Note 8 Pro Portrait Mode Xiaomi has more than controlled cropping in portrait mode. Of course, HDR has a bad time if the background is bright enough.

The portrait mode we really liked, with a more than precise cut, and a quite successful look. We missed the telephoto to have a closer approximation to that of a 50mm lens, but doing the portrait with the main sensor we won in angular, there is no harm that for good it does not come.

Selfie

Selfie Redmi Note 8 Pro If we don’t activate HDR, the sky is completely burned.

At the selfie level, the results are somewhat poor. Without HDR, the background is completely burned, and with HDR, the subject is under exposed, although the sky remains well exposed. However, we prefer HDR results.

Redmi Note 8 Pro, the opinion and note of EuroXliveAndroid

Img

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is a good phone, offering good assets such as photographic versatility, autonomy of the best in its segment and a design that enters through the eyes from the first moment. Items like the telephoto lens on your quad camera are missing, as well as AMOLED technology that works so well on similarly priced siblings.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is proof that the new batch MediaTek processors, mounted on a good set of hardware, can be fully competitive

Similarly, this Redmi Note 8 Pro has served to demonstrate that, mounted on a good set of hardware, MediaTek’s new processors take down the ghosts of the past, allowing firms to adjust the price, without sacrificing performance.

8.5

Design 8.75
screen 8.5
performance 8.5
Camera 8.5
software 8
Autonomy 9

In favor

  • A Xiaomi classic: great value for money
  • Good performance of the Mediatek chip in both cooling and gross performance
  • Night mode and selfie camera save the honor of the photographic section

Against

  • The screen has faults that the competition does not present
  • There are four cameras but it is the night mode and the best selfie camera is not very encouraging
  • The sound in such a large terminal should be better

The terminal has been loaned for testing by Xiaomi. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.

