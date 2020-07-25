MobileAndroidTech NewsShopping Guide
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G appears for the first time: MediaTek processor?

By Brian Adam
The range of Redmi Note 9 smartphones has arrived on the market for a few weeks, but the time has already come to start talking about Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. In fact, the smartphone showed up for the first time online in the database of the benchmark platform called AI Benchmark.

According to also to what reported by Gizchina, in the portal linked to the benchmark you can read that the device involved would mount a MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G processor. For the uninitiated, this is an SoC officially announced in May 2020, used for the first time with the Redmi 10X range of devices (announced for the Chinese market).

In any case, the device reached the second position on AI Benchmark, recording excellent results. In fact, the only device that seems to be able to overcome Redmi Note 10 5G is Vivo iQOO Z1, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. In short, Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 10 range by the end of the year with a processor potentially capable of exceeding, in terms of performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which we have seen on several medium / high-end 5G devices.

In any case, for the moment it is only rumours and not a few think that it is still too early for Redmi Note 10, given that Xiaomi has just brought Redmi Note 9 to Italy, as you can read in our smartphone review.

