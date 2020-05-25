MobileAndroidTech News
Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G: 120 Hz display, 48 MP quad camera and even cheaper

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G: 120 Hz display, 48 MP quad camera and even cheaper

Xiaomi takes up one of its past customs and has released a new variant of the Redmi K30 5G that we met at the end of last year with an additional letter in its name. Thus is born the new Xiaomi Redmi K30i.

If the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G was released as an inexpensive 5G terminal with premium features, the Xiaomi Redmi K30i lower the price a little more in exchange for lowering the megapixels of the camera.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30i
screenLCD 6.67
Full HD +
120 Hz
Dimensions and weight165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79 mm
208 g.
ProcessorSnapdragon 765G
RAM6 GB
Storage128 GB
Frontal camera20 MP
2 MP bokeh
Rear camera48 MP f / 1.79
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
5 MP f / 2.4 macro
2 MP f / 2.2 bokeh
Drums4,500 mAh
30W fast charge
Operating systemAndroid 10
MIUI 11
Connectivity5G SA / NSA
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC

Minijack

USB-C
IR blaster

OthersFingerprint reader on the side
Price245 euros to change

Less megapixels

Redmik30i2

If you want to play the seven differences between this new Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G and the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G that we already knew, you will have six differences. It is the same terminal in 99% of the technical specifications, finding its difference in the main camera lens, which is now 48 megapixels.

We therefore have a 48 megapixel main lens with f / 1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle with f / 2.2 aperture, a 2-cm 5-megapixel f / 2.4 lens for macro photography and a fourth 2-megapixel f / 2.2 lens for portrait mode.

Quad camera behind, and double camera in front. The Xiaomi Redmi K30i maintains the double perforation on the screen where you will find a 20 megapixel main lens and an additional 2 megapixel for portrait mode.

The same of the rest

Redmik30i3

The rest of the technical specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi K30i remain unchanged with respect to the 5G version of the Redmi K30. About half a month has passed since then, although they are still very good features in their price range. For starters, we have a screen 6.67 “LCD, Full HD + and with a 120 Hz refresh. The fingerprint reader is located on one side.

The power is borne by the Snapdragon 765G from Qualcomm, which is available in a single combination with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The built-in battery is 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charge.

As for connectivity, it comes well loaded. In addition to 5G SA and NSAIt includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR Blaster, NFC, minijack and USB-C connector. It goes on sale with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 pre-installed.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

Redmik30i4

The Redmi K30i has been announced in China as a cheaper version of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G, available in a single memory and storage combination. It is available in blue, red, purple and white for a price of 1,899 yuan (about 245 euros to change) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G 6 + 128 GB was launched for 2,299 yuan (about 295 euros at the current exchange rate), although it currently has an official price of 1,999 yuan (257 euros).

More information | Xiaomi

