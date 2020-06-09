Xiaomi Redmi AX5, the cheapest new WiFi 6 router in the world

Xiaomi It continues to surprise with the price of its routers. Until now the company had two models for sale, and each one has become the WiFi router 6 cheapest on the market. Now, the company seems to be insulting any manufacturer that launches a router of more than 30 euros that does not carry WiFi 6 .

Blame it on him Redmi AX5, their new ultra-cheap router that they have announced today. This new router offers everything we need in a router. Inside we find a processor Qualcomm IPQ6000 14nm quad-core 1.2GHz Cortex A53 plus a 1.5GHz single-core NPU for AI tasks. It is accompanied by 128 MB of internal memory and 256 MB of RAM. These are the same benefits as the Xiaomi Router AX1800, which is worth almost double that of this new Redmi AX5.

Redmi AX5: up to 1775 Mbps

The router has four antennas and theoretical maximum speed of 1775 Mbps, with 574 Mbps in 2.4 GHz thanks to MU-MIMO 2 × 2, and 1,201 Mbps in 5 GHz also with MU-MIMO 2 × 2, also offering 1024 QAM, OFDMA, beamforming and BSS Coloring. At the back, we find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, although we can only use three because one is the WAN that we must connect to the ONT.



The router has the operating system MiWiFi that incorporate the company’s routers, based on OpenWRT. It also offers IPv6 support and WPA3-SAE encryption, in addition to being able to control all the smart functions thanks to the mobile app. In it we can know if someone connects to our network, hide the SSID, activate parental control, etc. Up to 128 devices can be connected to the router, so it is ideal if we have many IoT devices at home.

It costs only 29 euros to change

Its price is 229 yuan, about 29 euros to change. It will be on sale from tomorrow on the 10th. As we can see, it no longer makes sense to buy a router that only has WiFi 5, since it is becoming cheaper to get hold of devices that already incorporate WiFi 6 and to be able to enjoy the excellent improvements that offer the new standard. It should not take long to appear in export stores, although it should be noted that it is in Chinese. However, the web panel can be easily translated with Google Translate to manage its functions.

