Xiaomi Redmi 9A appeared online in some brochures, imminent arrival?

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi Redmi 9A appeared online in some brochures, imminent arrival?

Xiaomi Redmi 9A did not come together with Redmi 9, but unexpectedly some renderings and reliable information regarding the technical specifications have appeared online in the Philippines. A brochure states that the new Redmi 9A model will be launched between July and August 2020, but nothing is known about the prices.

From the first images, this new smartphone from the Beijing company seems to have a similar design to that of the Redmi 8A, with a central drop notch on the display and, at the rear, the vertical module with flash and camera.

Among the leaked data regarding the technical specifications, there is a 6.53 “Full HD + Dot Drop Display, CPU MediaTek Helio G25 2.0GHz octa-core, 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, and finally 5000 mAh battery. Nothing is said about RAM and storage space, but they are thought to be similar to those of the previous model. Xiaomi Redmi 9A, in light of these characteristics, will certainly be cheaper than Redmi 9, which has come to Italy for 149.90 Euros.

Authorizations to sell it have also appeared on the website of the US FCC and the Chinese 3C, where the smartphone is called M2006C3LC. They also mention a 10 W MDY-09-EK charger, but there is no mention of the 18 W fast charge support.

