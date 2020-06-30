Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C: characteristics, technical sheet and price

It had been filtering for some time and finally, the day of its presentation has arrived. The Redmi 9A has made its appearance in Malaysia although the international debut of a line that has traditionally reached almost all markets is expected shortly. But Xiaomi Redmi 9A He has not arrived alone, he has been accompanied by a brother, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C.

Two phones that make up a basic entry line that is unfolded establishing a new step, that of the Redmi 9C that is placed slightly above a 9A that does not even have a fingerprint reader. We will see what happens when both models arrive in our country because we remember that A models are usually more than cheap for what they offer. And with that said, let’s see its characteristics.

Datasheet the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Xiaomi Redmi 9C screen LCD 6.53 ”

HD + LCD 6.53 ”

HD + Dimensions and weight – – Processor MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio G35 Versions 2GB / 32GB

Micro SD 2GB / 32GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Rear cameras 13 megapixels 13 megapixels

Super wide-angle

Depth sensor Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Operating system Android Android Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth Others – Rear fingerprint reader Price From 74 euros to change From 89 euros to change

This is the Xiaomi Redmi 9A

We start with the most modest of both devices, with a Redmi 9A that arrives carrying a Helium G25 Signed by MediaTek supported by a single option of RAM and internal storage: 2GB and 32GB that we can expand thanks to a microSD tray, although the maximum capacity of this has not been disclosed for now.

For the screen, we have a panel 6.53 inch LCD with the notch in the form of a drop of water and with HD + resolution. On this notch is the front camera, which in the case of the Redmi 9A is 5 megapixels, a figure that sounds a lot to us from previous generations, and which is also very common in the market for low-cost phones.

If we turn around the Xiaomi Redmi 9A we come across a single 13-megapixel camera, without more photographic options. As we will see now, in the Redmi 9C there is a noticeable increase in the number of sensors. The battery of this Redmi 9A is 5,000 mAh and we did not find fast charging of any kind, or at least it is not specified. Connectivity is classic at this point with 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C port for charging.

This is the Xiaomi Redmi 9C

A step above the Redmi 9A we find the Redmi 9C, sharing the screen with its younger brother, a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with HD + resolution, with the same notch in the form of a drop of water and with the same 5-megapixel front camera housed in the same place. In frontal appearance, the two models are indistinguishable from each other, the differences are inside and on the back.

Inside, because here we have a MediaTek Helio G35 with the same 2GB and 32GB memories, and with the microSD tray to expand the capacity of the device. Behind, because the rear camera is multiplied by three and the main sensor of 13 megapixels is now accompanied by a super wide-angle camera and a camera to measure depth and offer bokeh or selective blur.

This Redmi 9C from Xiaomi again opts for 5,000 mAh without apparent fast charge and for connectivity with 4G, Bluetooth, WiFi and USB Type-C port. The change is that in the 9C we have fingerprint reader located at the back. A new differentiating feature between both models, although its price does not vary significantly, at least in origin.

Versions and prices of Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9C

As we have commented before, the two models have seen the light in Malaysia although it is expected that at least one of them will step on the international market. The first one lands in black, blue and green while the 9C does it in blue, black and orange. The prices of both for Malaysia are as follows: