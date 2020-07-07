Xiaomi Redmi 9A and 9C, that’s when they will be officially presented

The Xiaomi Malaysia Facebook account has revealed the date of the official presentation of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C smartphones, i.e. 30 June 2020. After the brochures that appeared online in the Philippines, an imminent arrival to the public had to be expected.

Both models will be extremely accessible given their reduced price, but the features are still interesting for a low-end smartphone. To stand out are especially the 5000 mAh battery, already seen in Redmi 8, and it 6.53 ”HD + screen 1600×720 on both Redmi 9A and 9C.

The technical datasheets of the two models feature MediaTek processors, the Helio G25 for the 9A model and the Helio G35 for the 9C respectively; and the 13MP rear camera, accompanied in the Redmi 9C by a second 2MP lens.

However, there is also talk of two variants of the Redmi 9C: one without NFC with triple rear camera (13MP + 5MP + 2MP) and one with NFC but only equipped with dual rear cameras as mentioned above. The prices, however, will be similar and slightly higher than the Redmi 9A.

These two Xiaomi home phones will be added to the Redmi 9 to conclude the series and leave space in the future for the next series produced by the Beijing company.