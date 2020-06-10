Xiaomi Redmi 9: Xiaomi’s economic line takes a leap in power, photography and autonomy

Although everything seemed to indicate that it would be presented at the end of this month, finally Xiaomi has decided to go ahead and has just officially announced its new Redmi 9. This model, belonging to your input range The Chinese manufacturer arrives to succeed the Redmi 8, which was released in October last year and ended up hitting the market a month later.

The new Redmi 9 has onboard all the features that had been leaked in recent days, including the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a chipset more typical of the mid-range than the economic line to which, in theory, this phone belongs.





Redmi 9 spec sheet

Redmi 9 screen 6.53 inch LCD

FullHD + resolution Dimensions and weight 163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1mm

198 g Processor Helium G80 RAM 3/4 GB Storage 32 / 64GB Frontal camera 8 MP Rear camera 13 MP f / 2.2

8 MP f / 2.2 wide-angle

5 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh Drums 5020 mAh

Fast charging 18W Operating system Android 10

MIUI 11 Connectivity LTE

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Minijack

USB-C Others Rear fingerprint reader Starting price From 149 euros

Gaming brain and lots of battery

The first thing that stands out about the new Xiaomi phone is its 6.53-inch screen with FullHD + resolution and 400 nits of brightness. This IPS LCD panel also has Corning Gorilla Glass, has been certified by TÜV Rheinland and has a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera.

Inside the Redmi 9, as we said at the beginning, we have the Helio G80 processor from Mediatek, an eight-core chipset intended for gaming which, in this model, comes with two options of RAM (3 and 4 GB) and two storage (32 and 64 GB) expandable with a microSD card. As an operating system, it comes with MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Another important feature of this phone is its 5,020 mAh battery supports 18W fast charge. In addition, the Redmi 9 incorporates a rear fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack, infrared port, multifunctional NFC and Dual SIM function.

Double the cameras behind

Something that the Redmi 9 has evolved from its predecessor is undoubtedly the photographic equipment. It is true that the front camera still has a single 8 megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture and on-screen flash, but the rear camera has doubled its number of sensors, from two to four.

That Redmi 9 camera now consists of a 13-megapixel f / 2.2 main sensor, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle with 118-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel f / 2.4 sensor for macro photography, and a 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for depth readings (bokeh effect).

In addition, the rear camera has the artificial intelligence support and it is capable of recording 1,080p video at 30 fps. This quad camera is housed in a circular module at the rear, which in turn boasts a gradient color and wavy anti-fingerprint texture.

Redmi 9 versions and prices

The new Redmi 9 will be available in three different colors, Carbon Gray, Ocean Green and Sunset Purple, and in two configurations depending on RAM and storage:

The variant of 3GB + 32GB will be marketed to a price of 149 euros on www.mi.com, Mi Stores and PcComponentes from June 18, although it can be booked from the 15th on these channels at a promotional price of 139 euros.

will be marketed to a on www.mi.com, Mi Stores and PcComponentes from June 18, although it can be booked from the 15th on these channels at a promotional price of 139 euros. The variant of 4GB + 64GBFor its part, it will be available to price of 179 euros at www.mi.com, Mi Stores, Alcampo, Amazon, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Eroski, FNAC, Media Markt, PcComponentes, Phone House and Worten, also from June 18. And it can also be booked on these channels at the promotional price of 169 euros from June 15.

Finally, and in regards to operatorsXiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 9 will be available on Euskaltel, Orange and Yoigo from July 1, and on Movistar and Vodafone, from July 15.