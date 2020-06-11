Xiaomi Redmi 9 official: technical data sheet and Spanish price

After bringing the Mi TVs to Italy (which by the way have been “snapped up”), Xiaomi has made a new smartphone official in Spain. More precisely, we refer to the expected Redmi 9.

In particular, according to what is reported by GSMArena and as you can see on the official Spanish website of Xiaomi, the device is sold to a price of 149 euros for the 3 / 32GB variant and 179 euros for the 4 / 64GB variant. The available colours are Gray, Purple and Green. Availability in Spain will start on 18 June 2020.

As for the Redmi 9 technical sheet, we find a 6.53-inch LCD display with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5: 9 aspect ratio, 89.83% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 protection and notch “a drop “, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor operating at a maximum frequency of 2.0 GHz, a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 3 / 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 32 / 64GB of internal memory eMMC 5.1 (expandable via microSD up to 512GB ), a 13MP (f / 2.2) quadruple rear camera + 8MP (f / 2.2, ultra-wide, 118 degrees) + 5MP (f / 2.4, for macro) + 2MP (for depth of field), a camera front 8MP (f / 2.0) and a 5020 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 18W (but the charger included in the package is 10W).

There is no shortage of NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack for headphones and support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n (2.4 GHz). On the back, there is also a fingerprint sensor. As previously mentioned, for now, the smartphone announcement concerns the Spanish market. At the time of writing, we have no further information regarding the possible availability of Redmi 9 in Italy.