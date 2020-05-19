Xiaomi Redmi 7A, review: Redmi’s lowest rung not only has a tempting price, it pays too

Redmi continues to expand its catalog of entry and average range and last July the Redmi 7A by Xiaomi landed in Spain. Its about brand lower step, focused on an audience without great demands when it comes to mobile, especially betting on price.

Now, the Redmi 7A has gone through our test bench to analyze if the mobile meets on a daily basis and there is something beyond that breakthrough price for get a place in the disputed entry range. As a preview, Redmi is adept at getting it done, so in theory they shouldn’t have too much trouble.

Redmi 7A by Xiaomi datasheet

REDMI 7A SCREEN 5.45-inch LCD / IPS

HD + resolution (1440 x 720 pixels)

18: 9

Screen-to-body ratio 74.4% DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 146.30 x 70.41 x 9.55 mm

165 grams PROCESSOR Snapdragon 439 RAM 2 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 16/32 GB (expandable up to 256 GB with microSD) REAR CAMERA 12 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 5 MP SOFTWARE Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10 DRUMS 4,000 mAh with 10W charge CONNECTIVITY 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooh 4.2, microUSB OTHERS Face recognition, 3.5mm jack, dual SIM, wireless FM radio,

Splash resistant PRICE 16 GB 80 euros

32 GB 86.26 euros

Continuous design without breaking molds

Redmi is committed to continuity and presents a Xiaomi Redmi 7A with few differences regarding design over its predecessor, the Redmi 6A. Thus, we find a mobile without great pretensions in this regard, with a 5.45-inch LCD / IPS screen With HD + resolution (1440 x 720 pixels) and an 18: 9 ratio that makes it a narrow and elongated phone. Furthermore, the glass front is flat, without rounded frames on the sides.

Made of polycarbonate (plastic), away from the premium air of other materials such as metal or glass frequent in other higher ranges. However, we also found advantages. The main one is that we do not have to worry about the fingerprints on the back of the smartphone or that we are dealing with a much more resistant mobile phone against falls or shocks.

The phone has splash protection, an improved resistance thanks to an invisible nano-coating that reduces the corrosion caused by sweat, oils, beverages or other liquids. According to Redmi, something similar to a raincoat for the smartphone that, in practice, is curious to see how it repels splashes.

Measuring 146.30 x 70.41 x 9.55 mm, it has a weight of 165 grams, perhaps somewhat high for its size and, in fact, the first feeling when taking it is that it weighs. However, after a while with him it disappears, turning into a phone easy to operate with one hand adapting well to it thanks also in part to the rounded corners.

We are facing an input range, which means that there is no notch here, much less a perforated screen. Far from all that, we find frames everywhere: Visible on the sides, but especially on the chin (where we also find the brand name) and in the upper area where the front camera and the notification LED are located. All this leads to a body-to-screen ratio of 74.4%, according to manufacturer data.

The mobile comes in two colors, blue and black (we have had the blue version) and when we turn it around, we find the first surprise: the absence of the fingerprint reader. At this point it is very striking that a mobile does not have this biometric sensor, no matter how wide the input range is.

The Redmi 7A by Xiaomi does not have a fingerprint reader, although it does have a face unlock

Thus, we only found the camera module in a vertical position in the upper left corner, where a lone lens and LED flash. Yes, it is also rare to have a single sensor in a mobile, but we insist, we are in the lowest echelon of Redmi, so it is difficult to ask for more. Along with it, different texts, such as the reference to the AI ​​Camera or the brand of the terminal.

We go to the sides. On the right side we find the volume and power / lock buttons, while on the left there is a single card slot: two nanoSIM and one microSD.

The phone keeps the headphone jack in the upper area, a position that attracts attention as it departs from most manufacturers and which is somewhat difficult to get used to, especially at first. In the lower area we find the speakers next to the micro-USB port.

REDMI 7A BY XIAOMI NOKIA 1 PLUS SONY XPERIA L3 MOTOROLA MOTO G7 PLAY LG K40 ZTE BLADE A5 (2019) SCREEN 5.45 inch 5.45 inch 5.7 inch 5.7 inch 5.7 inch 5.45 inch SCREEN / FRONT RATIO 74.4% 75.1% 75.6% 77.3% 76.2% 75.1% DIMENSIONS 146.3 x 70.4 x 9.6 mm 145 x 70.4 x 8.6mm 154 x 72 x 8.9 mm 147.3 x 71.5 x 8mm 153 x 71.9 x 8.3 mm 145.8 x 70 x 9.6 mm WEIGHT 165 grams 138.4 grams 156 grams 149 grams 144 grams 157 grams

As we said before, the Redmi 7A by Xiaomi offers a 74.4% screen-to-body ratio According to the manufacturer’s data, a figure that is in line with other mobiles in its range. For example, the Nokia 1 Plus or the ZTE Blade A5 (2019) have the same 5.45-inch screen and a front use of 75.1% in both cases.

If we stretch the diagonal to 5.7 inches, we find the Sony Xperia L3 with a use of 75.6%, the Motorola Moto G7 Play with 77.3% and the LG K40 with 76.2%.

The mobile phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 74.4%, a somewhat low figure compared to other similar phones

When comparing the weight, the Redmi 7A tops the table with 165 grams, followed by the ZTE Blade A5 (2019) with 157 grams, closing it the Nokia 1 Plus with practically the same size and only 138.4 grams.

Definitely, the design does not break molds and it follows the line marked by Redmi in its lowest ranking and even of entry-level phones from other brands. Simple, functional and with a first feeling of heaviness that then disappears to become a comfortable mobile in hand.

Display: correct colors and sharpness

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A mounts a 5.45-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution (1440 x 720 pixels) with 295 dots per inch. What does this translate to? It is not an outstanding screen, but smoothly out of the way.

Logically, we would have wanted a higher resolution and an increase of 295 ppi, which probably would have led to more wear and tear on the battery. And the truth is that the color rendering is correct, same as the degree of sharpness of the screen.

With a pretty realistic color renderingThe phone also offers the possibility of customizing the color and contrast settings to be able to adapt it to our preferences.

The same goes for brightness, which in addition to adjusting it manually, offers the possibility of doing it automatically. Does it perform well? The truth is that it takes longer than desired and, in our case, we have ended up choosing to always take it to 100%.

The Redmi 7A by Xiaomi in direct sunlight vs. shade The Redmi 7A by Xiaomi in direct sunlight vs. shade

When viewed under different viewing angles, the screen resents a bit, just like it does outdoors and under direct sunlight, where he suffers a lot. It practically turns into a mirror, being practically impossible to handle despite bringing the brightness to 100%. In the shade, the screen is operational again without too many display problems.

Yes positively highlights the tactile response, where we have not found any problem during the days of use, with an optimal response time.

Automatic mode vs Reading mode Automatic mode vs Reading mode

The mobile also has a reading mode with warmer colors for a better experience, to which the TÜV Rheinland® certified low blue light display which reduces harmful blue light to the eyes. Although logically not ideal for reading a book, it is quite useful in low light conditions.

Among the other options offered by the screen, the possibility of activate it with a double click or when lifting the phone, gesture navigation or the possibility to adjust the size of the text in six different levels.

The speakers are moved to the lower area offering a loud and clear sound

As for the sound, the Redmi 7A has the speaker in the lower area, the headphone jack on the top and the microphone for noise cancellation. The truth is that it does not have great customization options beyond what MIUI can offer in the phone’s own settings.

Yes, it is true that the sound is clear In addition, you can increase 20% more than the default value by simply pressing the volume up button when it is already in the highest mode.

In general, it works well in music, video and podcasts, although we have found some problems in calls. Nothing that is not solved with the headphones, although yes, the mobile has wireless fm radio, that is, without headphones.

Performance: better fluidity than expected

The Redmi 7A bets on the Snapdragon 439 processor that offers a 26% improvement compared to Redmi 6A (with Helio A22 chip), according to manufacturer data.

In fact, from the MediaTek’s four A53 cores we move on to the Snapdragon’s eight 1.9GHz Cortex A53 cores, built at 12 nanometers and supported by artificial intelligence. Accompanying you Adreno 505 graphic and the Snapdragon X6 LTE modem.

The phone has the Snapdragon 439 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 or 32 GB of internal memory

We find 2 GB of RAM and two internal storage options with 16 and 32 GB. In our case, we have analyzed the configuration of 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB with microSD. Yes, we continue to manufacture mobiles with this capacity that already seems scarce in advance.

Is the RAM enough for the day to day? Without forgetting the range in which we operate, yes. Have a better than expected performance, which does not mean that with 2 GB of RAM we are over. In fact, we have found some lags and some problems in multitasking, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Also, unexpected and punctual closure of apps, as was the case when we first consulted Gmail. Luckily, it did not happen again and we were able to browse the email without any difficulties.

In fact, they have not been repeated in other more demanding applications Like Instagram, where we have been able to see Stories, videos, all kinds of photos, navigate between different profiles and send messages without incident.

Yes it is true that when open some apps, Even the most basic ones may take longer than normal. Nothing important if the app was already running in the background, although more remarkable if it is opened from scratch, reaching three seconds.

And the games? It is not a mobile focused on complex titles with great graphics, so let’s go for the basics. With Candy Crush the performance has been optimal, the graphics have been loaded with ease and the game has been developed without lags of any kind. In addition, the optimal tactile response greatly helps its smooth development.

And as we always do in each analysis, we have subjected the Xiaomi Redmi 7A to the performance tests or benchmarks of Antutu and Geekbench. We leave you the results below in a comparative table with other similar models on the market:

REDMI 7A BY XIAOMI REDMI 6A NOKIA 4.2 XIAOMI REDMI S2 HONOR 8C PROCESSOR Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio A22 Snapdragon 439 Snapdragon 625 Snapdragon 632 RAM 2 GB 2 GB 3GB 3GB 4GB ANTUTU 74,187 63,219 88,701 78,004 104,213 GEEKBENCH (SINGLE / MULTI) 839 / 2,961 801 / 2,321 889 / 3,230 834/4066 1665/5202

As we can see, the change from the Helio A22 to the Snapdragon 439 shows And thanks to him, the Redmi 7A by Xiaomi achieves a higher score. The same does not happen in models such as the Nokia 4.2 or the Alcatel 3, both with better grades, although it must be taken into account that they have more RAM and the same chip.

To the compare it to processors like the Snapdragon 625 or 632 also with eight Cortex A53 cores at 2GHz but somewhat higher than the Snapdragon 439, the Xiaomi Redmi 7A is ahead of the Motorola One in Antutu and behind the Xiaomi Redmi S2 and Honor 8C.

In summary, some more than acceptable results for an input range, despite the small lags and occasional unexpected closings.

Because remember, we are dealing with a mobile phone destined for the most basic: calling, simple applications and social networks, email, taking photos and some games without requirement. And in general lines, fulfills its purpose.

We do not have a fingerprint reader, something that at this point is almost unforgivable, but we do find facial unlocking. Logical? For me not much, but about taste there is nothing written.

According to the brand, unlocking the smartphone is as simple as looking at it. In fact, they explain, when you take it, it instantly analyzes 4,096 different face characteristics for a safe and practical unlock.

And in practice? Registering the face is extremely fast (so much that it attracts attention) and exactly the same happens when it comes to unlocking it. In fact, it takes less than a second to do so.

And we end up reviewing connectivity. No trace of USB-C since instead we have microUSB for charging We do find a headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi.

Autonomy: beyond the day, although with very slow charge

Redmi has decided to bet on autonomy and the Redmi 7A by Xiaomi is presented with 4,000 mAh. An interesting figure that gives us more than acceptable autonomy. Of course, do not expect fast charging, because it does not have it, although it does have a battery optimization system under the MIUI seal that we will see later.

With 4,000 mAh battery, we have reached a day and four hours without needing to use the charger and seven hours on the screen

According to manufacturer data, the 4,000 mAh battery allows 216 hours of music playback, 25 hours of calls and 17 hours of video playback. Is it real data?

The truth is that we cannot complain at all. In our analysis, with a moderate-high use of the terminal that included the use of applications such as Instagram or WhatsApp, checking email, browsing the internet, calling and playing a video, we have come to one day and four hours without using the charger. At night, without activating airplane mode, the battery dropped 5% in eight hours and activating it remained intact.

Total, exact seven hours of screen time with the brightness always at maximum. Undoubtedly, the combination of the 4,000 mAh with the diagonal of the screen and the resolution, together with the rest of the components of the terminal, results in these results.

The black point is for charging. As we said, it does not have fast charging, which makes it a slow process. Come on, if you need the battery at 100% it is better to be proactive and put the phone to charge well in advance. But let’s look at it with numbers.

With the 10W charger that comes in the box, the Redmy 7A reaches 18% charge in 30 minutes, up to 29% in one hour. Reaching 50% took us an hour and fifteen minutes and for the full charge we had to wait three hours and eleven minutes.

The battery optimization system it promises more than it really is. By activating it and doing a quick analysis of the terminal, it invites us to close the applications with excessive use (WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook, among others), activate the “energy saver” and deactivate the GPS, in addition to suggesting that we activate the automatic brightness . What do we gain from all this? Just two more minutes of life.

Attracts the information on remaining life time, and not by reason: with only 1% battery and after adding those two minutes to which we were referring, the system assures us that we have around 16 more minutes. The reality is that the phone turned off within two minutes of getting that screenshot.

In any case, MIUI allows activate the ‘Battery Saver’ system to get interesting optimizations like freezing apps in the background, clearing the cache when the device is locked or disabling some services like GPS.

Software: MIUI, that “little” layer of customization

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A has Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. From the outset, finding a phone of the most basic range with the latest version of Google’s operating system is appreciated. It is true that Android 9 Pie is practically a year old and that Android 10 Q is just around the corner, but even so, there are not a few mobiles in this range that continue to come with Android 8 Oreo.

And on Android 9 Pie, MIUI 10, Xiaomi’s customization layer. Definitely, MIUI is one of the most complete layers that exist but sometimes less is more. What do we mean by this?

The operating system is Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10, which impregnates everything with bloatware

Simple, with such basic benefits and focused on an audience looking for a mobile phone without too many demands, it turns out rare to find so many customization options. Yes, I recognize that I am a lover of pure Android and I find it difficult to adapt to such complete layers. But let’s get to the important thing.

Although MIUI brings interesting options (which we will see later), it stands out for something that is not so much: its own apps and some extras that lead to having duplicate applications occupying its corresponding space.

Among bloatware, apps like your own browser (not very useful with other more common ones like Chrome and even Opera, which is also installed), the Music app, the My Video player, My Cloud, My Roaming, the Yellow Pages or the Xiaomi apps, GetApps. They are added apps that we can remove such as a second browser (Opera), the Mi Community and Xiaomi Store apps or the Phone Cleaner and File manager.

And we continue adding: in the folder called ‘More apps’ We find Amazon shopping, Facebook, WPS Office, Amazon Assistant, AliExpress and suggests games like Pop Shooter Blast or Bubble Shooter 2019.

Do you need Absolutely and when we are dealing with a mobile phone with 16 GB of internal memory, much less. Finding so many applications already installed (many duplicates) on a mobile with this capacity makes it absolutely essential to eliminate them when possible if we do not want space problems.

And all, without forgetting the Google folder (browser, Gmail, Maps, Drive, YouTube, Play Movies, Play Music, Duo and Photos). In summary, the space is getting smaller and smaller.

As we said before, the phone we have analyzed has 16 GB of capacity and, as we feared, they are completely insufficient. After turning it on, we check that system storage already takes the first 6.40 GB, so we only have 9.60 left for applications, photos or music.

In fact, taking into account the aforementioned apps, after installing only eleven applications and storing less than 300 photos, we had 2.80 GB left on the fourth day of use. At the seventh, exceeding 600 photos, we were alerted by “insufficient space”. The microSD card is essential.

But beyond bloatware, applications and space, MIUI offers endless customization options They can be a little confusing. Thus, the quick access drop-down has up to 18 settings icons.

They can be rearranged, removed and added according to the needs and preferences of each one, but the first sensation when unfolding it is of chaos.

Conversely, navigating the phone Settings is relatively easy. It is not pure Android, we already know, here we find options for all tastes and how difficult it can be to find yours. But not because it’s not there.

To highlight interesting options such as Full screen mode which allows selected apps to work like this. When selecting it, the system itself warns you which ones will be displayed well with it activated and which will not.

The phone also allows create a second space inside it to store applications and photos away from outside eyes. Its configuration is really simple since you only have to enter a password. When you do, an icon will appear on the home screen to switch from one space to another without further difficulty. When you delete them, all the information in the second space will automatically go to the first, so you won’t lose anything.

Highlights: advanced settings for gesture navigation, the possibility to choose the Mode one hand in case you prefer to use it like this or the option to activate emergency SOS to send a message to your emergency contacts with your exact location in case you need it.

In summary, MIUI with strengths and weaknesses. You can be equally hated and loved and, perhaps, for the same reason: the options it offers are so many that if you do not have the patience to investigate them, they can become desperate.

Camera: Unpretentious Photography

The Redmi 7A by Xiaomi has a 12 MP rear camera with AI and 1.25 μm pixels, plus f / 2.2 aperture, LED flash, and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). To this are added different modes such as beauty, burst mode or automatic HDR or Auto HDR.

On the front, we find a 5 MP sensor where artificial intelligence is also the protagonist. Thus, we also have beauty mode, background blur and face recognition, as well as a timer for selfies and HDR.

The 12 MP camera and the 5 MP front camera come equipped with artificial intelligence and different modes to capture the best photo We are not going to deceive ourselves, we find it somewhat scarce. Considering that the processor supports support for dual cameras up to 8 MP per sensor or individual lenses up to 21 MP, Redmi could have raised the ante a bit.

The phone also allows record 1080p video with FullHD resolution at 30 frames per second (fps) and 720p video at 30 fps. We found two modes, the short video (to which you can add a filter of the six available) and the normal video that allows you to record in Time-lapse, so that the recorded sequence plays faster.

Furthermore, the Redmi 7A allows edit images from photo gallery once taken. So. It is possible to add smileys, text or different frames to obtain a unique and totally personalized image.

Camera app

We start with the camera app. With an intuitive interface, it is easy to move around it, although here the options are also very numerous and, sometimes, can lead to confusion. So if you want to squeeze the camera to the maximum, there is no choice but to pay some attention.

In the upper area, we have the options to activate the flash, HDRD and beauty mode with five different levels. In addition, when clicking on the star, 13 filters will open to apply before taking the photo so that you can see how it would look with the chosen filter. The fourth button with three horizontal lines is to access more settings. As we said before, we go step by step to avoid getting lost.

By clicking on it, we find more options: the Settings to go directly to the configuration of the phone’s camera, the timer, the possibility of choosing the square scene and a quarter of ‘Scene’. When you click on it, they will appear next to the automatic mode already activated, nine more like landscape, sports, sunset, beach or snow. Depending on which one you choose, AI acts to get the best photo. At least on paper.

Along with the Photo mode, we also find the ‘Pro’ mode, where we can modify the white balance, aperture, shutter speed and sensitivity and two options to record short video and normal video.

Rear camera

But let’s get to the results. To be honest, our photographic experience with the Xiaomi Redmi 7A It has not been outstanding, perhaps because at this point we expect more from the camera of a phone. Yes, we are dealing with the most basic range of the brand, we know it.

In general, the camera works well, without too many demands. In conditions with good light input, color rendering is satisfactory, perhaps somewhat saturated on some occasions, but not greatly exaggerated.

When there is good light, sharpness is guaranteed and edges are well outlined, although it is true that the approach is sometimes slower than desired and you have to be patient (and repeat it takes several times just in case).

With good light input, sharpness and color rendering is correct. With good light input, sharpness and color rendering is correct.

Sharpness is once again the protagonist, with well-outlined edges Sharpness is once again the protagonist, with well-outlined edges

Although in general the edges are usually defined, the truth is that sometimes, and especially in close-ups, it fails, as can be seen in the following photo. In addition, the phone applies a natural blur background thanks to the focal depth.

The phone applies a natural blur, although it fails at the edges The phone applies a natural blur, although it fails at the edges

At portrait modeThe Redmi 7A by Xiaomi meets expectations. It especially highlights sharpness and attention to detail, something that is usually more difficult to find on a phone with similar characteristics.

Meanwhile, the result worsens in images with high contrast of light, so it is necessary to HDR. This can be configured to jump automatically or manually activate it.

As we always do, we choose scenes with complicated light, with a lot of light input and very marked shadows. The result? Lightens the darkest areas of the image, but at the cost of saturate and burn colors.

Automatic mode vs HDR activated Automatic mode vs HDR activated

The mobile allows choose between different scenes before taking the photo to adapt the light conditions and capture the best image. Thus, it offers landscape, sports, night, sunset or fireworks modes, among others.

The reality is that when trying the ‘Sunset’ scene, there are hardly any differences, beyond an adjustment of the colors that become somewhat more bluish.

Automatic mode vs ‘Sunset’ scene Automatic mode vs ‘Sunset’ scene

Scene ‘Beach’ activated Scene ‘Beach’ activated

As daylight decreases, so does the quality of colors they almost completely disappear. This is the case of the following images taken in the late afternoon with the blue sky. However, we did not manage to capture it like this, always obtaining grayish tones.

As light is reduced, colors become darker and farther from reality As light is reduced, colors become darker and farther from reality

At the time of taking the photo, the sky was blue At the time of taking the photo, the sky was blue

If we go at night, the quality decreases considerably. It happens in the high range, so we could not expect anything else in this range. The noise becomes the protagonist of the photo and the details are out of focus.

Also, if the Redmi 7A found it difficult to focus in good light conditions, at night it becomes much more complicated, so you have to arm yourself with patience and have a good pulse.

The night mode does not especially improve the image. In fact, there are hardly any differences when using the latter or the automatic. When you activate the flash, you can see how the foreground is highlighted to darken the background of the shot.

Automatic mode vs Night mode vs flash activated Automatic mode vs Night mode vs flash activated

In the presence of intense light sources, the noise is more evident In the presence of intense light sources, the noise is more evident

The digital zoom It goes up to 8x, although it is not recommended to abuse it because the sharpness also drops considerably, a lot of noise appears and the details are conspicuous by their absence.

Sharpness decreases as we zoom in Sharpness decreases as we zoom in

Frontal camera

We go to the front camera: 5 MP and aperture f / 2.2 for selfies. Enough? As with the rear camera, it does its job when there are good lighting conditions, although it suffers noticeably when it is low.

Focusing on the first case, the camera allows you to get good selfies when there is a high light input. The color reproduction is true to reality, as well as sharpness, although we continue to encounter the same problems when it comes to focusing.

The front camera also has the “depth effect”, or what is the same, blur background. It can be graduated in five levels to achieve the well-known bokeh effect. And it works, although the truth is that sometimes the result is somewhat artificial with saturated colors and flaws in some always delicate areas such as hair.

With excessive light input, the same thing happens with the rear camera: lighter areas appear overexposed and the colors are not at all true to reality. So much so that in the photo above these lines the sky was completely blue and appears white.

Of course, we continue with a high attention to detail, much larger than we expected.

When night falls, in addition to losing light we lose quality. Sharpness drops considerably to make way for much noise to appear in images. So much so that, at least in our case, it has been practically impossible to take a completely clear selfie at night.

In short, the cameras of the Redmi 7A meet what can be expected from an input range. In conditions with good light it allows obtaining quality photographs, with sharpness and defined colors, as well as attention to detail.

However, the decrease in light is linked to the lack of sharpness and quality of photography. And, as we have seen, this not only occurs at night, but also in the late afternoon, when it is very difficult to obtain a faithful reproduction of colours.

Redmi 7A by Xiaomi: EuroXliveAndroid opinion and note

If your bet wins, don’t change it. It is probably what Redmi must have thought before developing the Redmi 7A by Xiaomi. Logically, it is only a ready-made phrase, but it is not meaningless: same screen, same resolution, almost the same cameras …

And the changes come to improve the weakest points of its predecessors: the processor and the battery. Everything to continue succeeding in the entry range. With a groundbreaking price of less than 100 euros, it is difficult to find more for less.

The phone is not surprising by its somewhat dated design, with a 5.45-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution that meets expectations.

The most important change over its predecessors comes in the processor and battery

As we said, the most important change comes in the processor. With Snapdragon 439 and, in our case, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, the mobile fulfills its mission . We are not going to deceive ourselves, it takes a little longer than desired to open an application and it is not focused on demanding games, but the rest of the functions solves it with ease.

Thus, we have been able to check email, use different applications and watch videos and we have only experienced an unexpected closure in an application. The pull of the ears is undoubtedly for those 16 GB that fall excessively short due, in large part, to the bloatware with which Xiaomi impregnates the mobile.

The 4,000 mAh battery is noticeable and has allowed us to overcome the day of using the phone with ease despite giving it a medium-high use. It is appreciated in an input range, but we have found the negative point in the load, excessively slow.

And whether we like it or not, MIUI 10 on Android 9 Pie . The customization layer dominates everything and although at first it is difficult to get used to it, it is interesting to find the Xiaomi layer on the latest version (for now) of the Google operating system.

The customization options that it offers are numerous and, perhaps, one would have to wonder if the public that this mobile is aimed at is able to fully squeeze them.

Will it become the new entry-level super sales in the remainder of 2019? Reasons to get it are not lacking and it is difficult to find more on a mobile for the same price. However, as it often happens with brand devices, they have the enemy at home and it is possible to get a superior model for just a few euros more.