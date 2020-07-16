Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Xiaomi puts on sale a smart mattress that will help you rest better

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Wireless technologies are revolutionizing everything and, right now, any product, appliance, gadget or old appliance is likely to come to life and intelligence with a little bit of wifi or bluetooth that you put on it. And that's the case with this Xiaomi 8H Smart Mattress mattress, which promises to help us when it comes to getting a better rest and relaxation.

And it is that in recent years we have seen mattresses that were gaining in functionality thanks to those wireless technologies, so they let us configure them at our whim to find a better night's rest. Now, Xiaomi has put this 8H Smart Mattress up for sale through its crowdfunding platform that offers very good ideas for a more than interesting price.

Separate rest, yoga and more …

The first thing that catches the attention of this Xiaomi model is that treat the rest of each member of the couple separately, giving the opportunity to manage each half in a different way, to better adapt to the physical state of each one. Therefore, it will allow us to select both softness and hardness according to our tastes and without having to resort to that old habit of sleeping in separate beds.

Xiaomi 8H Smart Mattress.

Thanks to that wireless connectivity, all operations can be carried out through the screen of our mobile to prepare the bed before going to bed. In addition to the previous softness and hardness, we can launch yoga sleep programs, infrared heating and even define a time to wake up through a gentle vibration (you will no longer need that infernal melody from your smartphone).

Anyway, those preset modes are fine, but what really gives a special depth of use to this Xiaomi 8H Smart Mattress are the smart algorithms with which it has, according to the manufacturer, and that allow it to detect and map the data of our body to adjust the parameters of the bed precisely to what we need. This process is carried out during a function that will take about 20 seconds to calibrate the mattress.

As the whole system works through the mobile with the Mijia app, we will be able to consult the reports of sleep and rest that will prepare us every day, as well as the possibility of activating the virtual assistant from the bed and, with it, any other function related to the smart products that we have connected to the same account. This is the case of lights, blinds, lamps, etc. Made of latex and with 26cm. thick, sold in two sizes of 1.50×2 meters at a price of 575 euros (the change), while the 1.80×2 rises to 625.

>

More Articles Like This

Which animal do you see in this image of a simple nebula?

Space tech Brian Adam -
This is an image of the Carina Nebula, in which only dust, ionized gases and stars can be observed. However, many see us in...
Read more

This new AI is able to identify unexploded bombs from the Vietnam War

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Using artificial intelligence, a team of researchers calculated the number of possible unexploded bombs from the Vietnam War. The new method has increased the...
Read more

AirPods Pro in super offer on eBay: they cost less than 200 Euros!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Super eBay offers for AirPods Pro. In fact, Apple's in-ear wireless headphones are available at one of the lowest prices on the web and...
Read more

How to use your PC and enter Windows if the keyboard doesn’t work

How to? Brian Adam -
If you have a startup password when you open your computer, you know that you have to enter it every time you turn it...
Read more

LG OLED 55-inch TV with soundbar as a gift on Amazon for TV Week

Electronics Brian Adam -
As we got to report this morning, Amazon TV Week has officially started. Jeff Bezos' shop is proposing many offers on televisions of famous...
Read more

How to download apps from Google Play that are not available in your country with Aurora Store

Google Brian Adam -
Google Play has millions of applications, although not all appear on your list. Developers can choose to have apps only appear for certain available...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY