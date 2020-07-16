Xiaomi puts on sale a smart mattress that will help you rest better

Wireless technologies are revolutionizing everything and, right now, any product, appliance, gadget or old appliance is likely to come to life and intelligence with a little bit of wifi or bluetooth that you put on it. And that's the case with this Xiaomi 8H Smart Mattress mattress, which promises to help us when it comes to getting a better rest and relaxation.

And it is that in recent years we have seen mattresses that were gaining in functionality thanks to those wireless technologies, so they let us configure them at our whim to find a better night's rest. Now, Xiaomi has put this 8H Smart Mattress up for sale through its crowdfunding platform that offers very good ideas for a more than interesting price.

Separate rest, yoga and more …

The first thing that catches the attention of this Xiaomi model is that treat the rest of each member of the couple separately, giving the opportunity to manage each half in a different way, to better adapt to the physical state of each one. Therefore, it will allow us to select both softness and hardness according to our tastes and without having to resort to that old habit of sleeping in separate beds.

Xiaomi 8H Smart Mattress.

Thanks to that wireless connectivity, all operations can be carried out through the screen of our mobile to prepare the bed before going to bed. In addition to the previous softness and hardness, we can launch yoga sleep programs, infrared heating and even define a time to wake up through a gentle vibration (you will no longer need that infernal melody from your smartphone).

Anyway, those preset modes are fine, but what really gives a special depth of use to this Xiaomi 8H Smart Mattress are the smart algorithms with which it has, according to the manufacturer, and that allow it to detect and map the data of our body to adjust the parameters of the bed precisely to what we need. This process is carried out during a function that will take about 20 seconds to calibrate the mattress.

As the whole system works through the mobile with the Mijia app, we will be able to consult the reports of sleep and rest that will prepare us every day, as well as the possibility of activating the virtual assistant from the bed and, with it, any other function related to the smart products that we have connected to the same account. This is the case of lights, blinds, lamps, etc. Made of latex and with 26cm. thick, sold in two sizes of 1.50×2 meters at a price of 575 euros (the change), while the 1.80×2 rises to 625.

